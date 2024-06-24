Shaquille O'Neal Confuses Fans By Trolling Drake With Strange "BBL Drizzy" Picture

Shaquille O'Neal has fans on social media at a loss after posting an edited photo of Drake's face over a woman wearing a bikini that the NBA legend was embracing. He soundtracked the post with Metro Booomin's "BBL Drizzy." The original picture stems from a trip Shaq took to Spain in 2019, but there are conflicting reports about the identity of the woman. Some outlets have claimed her to be model Danielle Dilworth.
Plenty of Drake fans criticized the NBA legend when DJ Akademiks shared the post on Instagram. "This makes Shaq look way crazier than Drake. Drake is photo shopped. Shaq actually in this pic [laughing emoji]. Look like a pic he get off on," one user wrote. Another added: "Imagine if Drake did something like this. Just imagine the outrage reaction Drake will get if he did this."
Shaquille O'Neal Performs As DJ Diesel In Toronto
Shaq isn't the first NBA star to weigh in on the drama surrounding Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin, and more artists. Lamar's recent concert in Los Angeles, The Pop Out - Ken & Friends, featured several professional basketball players. LeBron James, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and DeMar DeRozan were all in attendance. At the show, Lamar performed several of his Drake diss tracks including the hit song, "Not Like Us." He finished the concert by running through that single an emphatic five times over.
Shaquille O'Neal Trolls Drake On Instagram
Check out Shaq's Instagram post featuring a dig at Drake above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Shaquille O'Neal as well as Drake and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.
[Via]