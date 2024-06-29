Shaq Apologizes To Drake & Explains His Recent "BBL Drizzy" Post

Shaquille O'Neal turned quite a few heads on social media, and he regrets not adding a little bit more context for fans online.

There's not a corner of pop culture or entertainment that the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef hasn't hit on yet, and its presence in sports is quite a curious one. Many NBA teams, for example, used these disses to warm up for playoff games, and the competitive nature of the feud inspired a lot of takes from sports commentators. In fact, we even saw Shaq have a little bit of fun by parodying the "BBL Drizzy" beat on Inside The NBA alongside Chuck, Kenny, and Ernie. But Shaquille O'Neal recently had to explain a bizarre edited picture that he posted of him chilling on a boat with presumably his girl or a female friend... with the 6ix God's face placed over hers and "BBL Drizzy" playing in the background.

"Let me apologize right quick," Shaq's explanation of the whole thing began during his latest episode of The Big Podcast. "I sent out a picture the other day. The mistake I made was that I should've said, 'Who did this?' Because I want Drake to know... Listen, Drake has a great sense of humor, so I thought it was funny that they did it. I don't want him to think -– like, I saw 'Shaq's trolling.' No, I'm not trolling.

Shaq Explains "BBL Drizzy" Post

"No, I didn't Photoshop it," Shaq continued. "Somebody Photoshopped it and I actually saw it and I took the picture. So, Drake, I apologize. I should have put 'Who was this?' on there, because I don't want you to think I did that. Somebody sent it to me, I thought it was funny and hopefully you thought it was funny, too. But once it went viral, I definitely took it down. But, so, my bad, big Drake."