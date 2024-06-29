Shaq Apologizes To Drake & Explains His Recent "BBL Drizzy" Post

There's not a corner of pop culture or entertainment that the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef hasn't hit on yet, and its presence in sports is quite a curious one. Many NBA teams, for example, used these disses to warm up for playoff games, and the competitive nature of the feud inspired a lot of takes from sports commentators. In fact, we even saw Shaq have a little bit of fun by parodying the "BBL Drizzy" beat on Inside The NBA alongside Chuck, Kenny, and Ernie. But Shaquille O'Neal recently had to explain a bizarre edited picture that he posted of him chilling on a boat with presumably his girl or a female friend... with the 6ix God's face placed over hers and "BBL Drizzy" playing in the background.
"Let me apologize right quick," Shaq's explanation of the whole thing began during his latest episode of The Big Podcast. "I sent out a picture the other day. The mistake I made was that I should've said, 'Who did this?' Because I want Drake to know... Listen, Drake has a great sense of humor, so I thought it was funny that they did it. I don't want him to think -– like, I saw 'Shaq's trolling.' No, I'm not trolling.
Shaq Explains "BBL Drizzy" Post
"No, I didn't Photoshop it," Shaq continued. "Somebody Photoshopped it and I actually saw it and I took the picture. So, Drake, I apologize. I should have put 'Who was this?' on there, because I don't want you to think I did that. Somebody sent it to me, I thought it was funny and hopefully you thought it was funny, too. But once it went viral, I definitely took it down. But, so, my bad, big Drake."
Meanwhile, Drake is already moving onto bigger fish to fry, and has some song of the summer contenders with his new collabs with Camila Cabello. But folks are still spreading a lot of memes and hilarious content about the Kendrick Lamar battle, and we're sure that Shaq has many other takes on it. We'll see whether more celebrities join in on the fun, although they're pretty late if they're just getting started. Nevertheless, don't let Stan Twitter fool you: not everyone's diving in Reddit rabbit holes to have fun with this rap-off.