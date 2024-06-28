Drake Fans & Haters Alike Are Having A Field Day With His New Camila Cabello Collabs

"HOT UPTOWN" and "Uugly" have Drake fans proclaiming them as songs of the summer, and we'll see how the season responds.

Drake is throwing his hat into the "song of the summer for 2024" ring twice with two nominations, this time being his collabs on the new Camila Cabello album C,XOXO. Moreover, "HOT UPTOWN" and his solo "Uugly" interlude have a lot of fans online singing its praises for their catchy refrains, breezy and atmospheric instrumentation, and for his vocal delivery and melodic dominion. Of course, not everyone's on board, but what did you expect for a Toronto superstar who just emerged from one of the most monumental rap beefs in recent memory? Regardless on where you fall with these new tracks, it's clear that they will probably make a massive cultural push when it comes to the rotation.

Also, there have been plenty of memes and comical assessments to come out of these fan reactions, a train that was already chugging for a while. For example, the 6ix God recently posted a picture with a hookah hose that elicited a lot of clowning from haters, as some of his social media content tends to land. He probably doesn't mind all the engagement, as he's had much worse content out about him when it comes to jokes at his expense. "Drake the type" humor ran its course with more vitriol than most memes elicit.

Drake & Camila Cabello's "HOT UPTOWN": Listen

Jokes aside, there are rumors that Aubrey Graham will drop something else very soon, although they are purely speculative. Some fans are convinced that he will release another diss track against Kendrick Lamar around the release of K.Dot's "Not Like Us" music video, which could arrive any day now. While many want the battlefield to reopen, others think that this wouldn't do either MC any favors. At least we have these new Camila Cabello tracks to keep things light, fun, and sunny, for which you can find more reactions to down below.

Fans React To New Drizzy Tracks