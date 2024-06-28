Drake Fans & Haters Alike Are Having A Field Day With His New Camila Cabello Collabs

BYGabriel Bras Nevares1.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors - Game Six
TORONTO, ON - APRIL 28: Rapper Drake leaves Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena on April 28, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
"HOT UPTOWN" and "Uugly" have Drake fans proclaiming them as songs of the summer, and we'll see how the season responds.

Drake is throwing his hat into the "song of the summer for 2024" ring twice with two nominations, this time being his collabs on the new Camila Cabello album C,XOXO. Moreover, "HOT UPTOWN" and his solo "Uugly" interlude have a lot of fans online singing its praises for their catchy refrains, breezy and atmospheric instrumentation, and for his vocal delivery and melodic dominion. Of course, not everyone's on board, but what did you expect for a Toronto superstar who just emerged from one of the most monumental rap beefs in recent memory? Regardless on where you fall with these new tracks, it's clear that they will probably make a massive cultural push when it comes to the rotation.

Also, there have been plenty of memes and comical assessments to come out of these fan reactions, a train that was already chugging for a while. For example, the 6ix God recently posted a picture with a hookah hose that elicited a lot of clowning from haters, as some of his social media content tends to land. He probably doesn't mind all the engagement, as he's had much worse content out about him when it comes to jokes at his expense. "Drake the type" humor ran its course with more vitriol than most memes elicit.

Read More: Drake Critics Can't Go To Canada, According To Tony Yayo

Drake & Camila Cabello's "HOT UPTOWN": Listen

Jokes aside, there are rumors that Aubrey Graham will drop something else very soon, although they are purely speculative. Some fans are convinced that he will release another diss track against Kendrick Lamar around the release of K.Dot's "Not Like Us" music video, which could arrive any day now. While many want the battlefield to reopen, others think that this wouldn't do either MC any favors. At least we have these new Camila Cabello tracks to keep things light, fun, and sunny, for which you can find more reactions to down below.

Fans React To New Drizzy Tracks

As folks continue to debate the legendary rap feud, Drake is moving on in his own way, putting out some infectious songwriting and making hits as he does best. Kendrick Lamar is on a different path for his community, and the most likely scenario is that they both want to build off of their hype, not backtrack to it. Whether or not they succeed in this regard remains a mystery. But it's one we'll happily continue to solve.

Read More: Childish Gambino Wants To Focus On Fun After Drake & Kendrick Lamar’s Viral Feud

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball – SHOWMusicCamila Cabello Finally Premieres Drake Collaboration, "UUGLY," At Rock In Rio Lisboa Festival5.2K
Camila Cabello Performs at Complex's VIP Cannes Dinner Hosted in Partnership with Universal Music Group and Interscope RecordsMusicCamila Cabello Details The Making Of Her Upcoming Drake Collabs1260
"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet ArrivalsMusicDrake Has A Solo Track On Camila Cabello’s Upcoming Album, She Reveals2.0K
The 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - ArrivalsMusicDrake & Camila Cabello's Dating Rumors Recieve Clarification Amid Collaboration News14.7K