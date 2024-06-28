Drake Shines On New Camila Cabello Songs "Hot Uptown" And "UUUGLY"

The More Life vibes are back.

Drake has always been good for a summer single. The rapper has a playlist's worth of tropical hits under his belt, so it made sense that he would dig back into this bag after the Kendrick Lamar battle. He pops up twice on Camila Cabello's new album, C, XOXO, and manages to deliver classic Drake performances on both. "Hot Uptown" is the highly-touted duet between Drizzy and Cabello, while "UUUGLY" is an interlude that the former gets all to himself. These songs harken back to Drake eras that fans will no doubt be excited to hear again. Let's start with "Hot Uptown."

Cabello has been teasing this collab for months, and it lives up to the hype. The pop singer kicks off the song, but Drake quickly makes it a duet, with overlapping vocals and a bouncy, back-and-forth rhythm. For comparisons in the 6 God catalog, think "Too Good" with Rihanna or "Get It Together" with Jorja Smith. It may not quite be on the level of those beloved songs, but it's cut from the same cloth. "UUUGLY" is a different story. Camila Cabello lets Drake have an interlude of his own, and he makes it count. The production is busier, and the mood more somber. It feels like the nighttime to "Hot Uptown"'s day. It's also very much in the sweet spot of Honestly, Nevermind. Fans of the polarizing album will get a lot of play out of this. Cabello provides some backing vocals, but it's the Drake show.

Drake And Camila Cabello Prove They Have Musical Chemistry

