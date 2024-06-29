Drake Sends Thank You Message To Camilla Cabello After Their Collab

Drizzy gives the singer her flowers.

Drake has great chemistry with female artists on record. He's near the top of the list when it comes to rappers with classic duets. It should come as no surprise, then that his new songs with Camila Cabello, "Hot Uptown" and "UUUGLY," are being praised. The pair sound great together, especially on the former. Cabello has sung the praises of Drake in the lead-up to the song's release. She praised his artistry, and his kind presence in the studio. Evidently, the 6 God thought it was time to return the favor. He gave Cabello his flowers via Instagram on June 28.

Drake posted photos of him and Cabello during their "vacation." A vacation, Cabello, revealed, during which they laid down the vocals for "Hot Uptown." The first photo sees Drake and Cabello sitting at a table, and second sees them riding on jet skis. "Thanks for the link up @camila_cabello," the rapper wrote in the caption. "Congrats." Drake has a good cause to give Camila Cabello her flowers. He has struggled to get his musical footing back after losing the Kendrick Lamar battle, and their two collabs have been the best-received songs he's dropped in months.

Drake Posted Photos From His Trip With Cabello

Camila Cabello addressed the Drake vs. Kendrick battle during a recent interview with The Times. She was with the rapper in the aftermath of "Not Like Us," and was saddened by the impact it had on the 6 God. "Drake is such a delight," she told the outlet. "It's so frustrating to see people talk about someone you know in a negative way." Cabello went a step further, and voiced her desire to see the battle come to a peaceful end. "You're like, 'Dang, if only you guys could just have dinner or something,'" she explained.

Cabello was also eager to work with Drake because of her adoration of hip-hop. While she'd worked with rappers before, she wanted to explore that side of her music more on her new album. "I listened to rap that I grew up with in Miami and what was popular at the time," she told Complex Magazine. "But I didn't listen to Illmatic and I didn't listen to Dr. Dre and a lot of the classic hip-hop albums from before." Well, the collaborations proved beneficial on both ends. Maybe Drake and Cabello have more hits together down the line.