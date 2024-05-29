Drake & Camila Cabello's Dating Rumors Recieve Clarification Amid Collaboration News

Drake will be making two appearances on Camila Cabello‘s upcoming album, C,XOXO, she revealed in a new interview with Billboard. Speaking about the collaboration, she reflected on working on the music during a trip to Turks & Caicos with the Toronto rapper. Footage of the two riding jet skis together during the trip previously went viral on social media, leading to speculation that they were dating.

“He’s the f*cking GOAT, so it felt like shooting for the stars,” she said, recalling how she messaged him on Instagram. “I showed him the album when I felt comfortable enough and he really liked it. [The feature] came out of a nontransactional place. He had this idea of a song called ‘Hot Uptown,’ and it just felt like I was in the city. I was in Miami.” She added: “He wanted to do one more thing for the album. Why does he have his own song? Because selfishly, I just want to hear Drake on my own album … I love that for me — it’s like that rebellious mood. Who says I can’t do that? It’s Drake talking his sh*t.”

Camila Cabello Attends The Met Gala Afterparty

Camila Cabello at the Boom at The Standard Met Gala After Party held at The Boom Boom Room, The Standard Hotel on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

Cabello previously discussed the trip with Drake during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, as noted by AllHipHop. “I love him so much and I really listened to him a lot during my writing process for my album,” she said at the time. “And I really felt like he would like my album.”

Drake & Camila Cabello Vacation In Turks & Caicos

Cabello has been promoting the new album for several months at this point. Other collaborators on it include Playboi Carti, Lil Nas X, and the City Girls. It's releasing on June 28. Be on the lookout for further updates on Camila Cabello and Drake on HotNewHipHop.

