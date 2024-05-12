Camila Cabello & Lil Nas X Provide A Much-Improved Offering With "HE KNOWS"

About a month and a half ago, Cuban pop sensation and former Fifth Harmony figure Camila Cabello had fans severely divided. The 27-year-old dropped the lead single for her upcoming fourth solo effort C,XOXO, "I LUV IT." It was a head-scratcher for a lot of people, to put it lightly. Her repetitive and frankly annoying chorus, mixed with the hodge podge of an instrumental were harsh on the ears. Additionally, the track had a Playboi Carti feature that was out of place. Simultaneously, it has gone on to easily be his worst feature of the year so far. This time around, Camila Cabello looks to right the ship with "HE KNOWS."

For us, this song far and away is of higher quality than "I LUV IT" in a multitude of ways. Instrumentally, the rhythm that we are accustomed to from a Cabello track is back. It is groovy, as well as dizzying, but in a good way. There are some hypnotic background vocals from what we assume are from her as well. Vocally, Camila does not come off sounding like a spoiled brat, which is how we would describe her delivery on "I LUV IT."

Listen To "HE KNOWS" By Camila Cabello & Lil Nas X

Then, the feature, which is provided by Lil Nas X, is also an improvement. It is more fun, animated, and honestly quite hilarious. It still may not be for everyone, but it is far more memorable in comparison to Carti. Camila Cabello is set to drop C,XOXO June 28 and the single cover art you see above is supposed to be the LP's artwork as well. Be sure to check out "HE KNOWS" with the video link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "HE KNOWS" by Camila Cabello and Lil Nas X? Do you this offering is better than "I LUV IT" with Playboi Carti, why or why not? Who had the stronger performance on this cut? Does this have you excited for her fourth solo album, C,XOXO? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Camila Cabello and Lil Nas X. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Say, boy, what-what you want

Give you that uh-uh-uh, that oh

Brrt, baow, shoot in my mouth

Shoot in my s*** like uh, and one

Ah, eh-yeah, eh-yeah (Okay)

On the real, I'ma take his soul (All that)

