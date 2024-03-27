Camila Cabello & Playboi Carti Drop Controversial Collab "I LUV IT"

About four months ago, Playboi Carti and pop star Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony fame were making headlines. There were photos of the two of them in the studio together, as well as a screenshot of the rapper on FaceTime with the hitmaker. Dating rumors were sparked when the "Magnolia" creator captioned the studio session Instagram story post saying, "baby girl." Now, we know that they were cooking up a new song "I LUV IT" which is out now.

Cabello is no stranger to linking with hip-hop artists throughout her career. During her Fifth Harmony days, the radio was constantly bumping "Work from Home" with Ty Dolla $ign. "Worth It" with Kid Ink was also another party hit during that era. Of course, when she went solo, Camila put out "Havana" with Young Thug and "My Oh My" with DaBaby.

Listen To "I LUV IT" By Camila Cabello & Playboi Carti

Most saw those previous crossovers as successful. However, "I LUV IT" is not getting the reaction that Carti and Camila may have not been expecting. People are extremely mixed on it so far with some saying that this ruined Carti's "generational run." The deeper delivery makes its return to a fast-paced beat that just does not fit the lighter tone of the song. Additionally, while repetitive choruses can be done right, Camila's "I love it" refrain just does not come off right. Finally, the Gucci Mane "Lemonade" post-chorus sample is out of place too. However, there are also a good deal of people who are enjoying it. Give it a shot with the video link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "I LUV IT," by Camila Cabello and Playboi Carti? Is this one of the oddest collaborations/crossovers of the year, why or why not? Do you see this song performing well, why or why not? Does this get you excited for Camila's upcoming album? Should these two work together again? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Playboi Carti and Camila Cabello. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Supersonic (Yeah, ooh), in your orbit (Yeah, ah)

And I'm bad (Uh), diabolic (Uh)

Bottle rocket (Ooh), on the carpet (Yeah)

Threw it back and he caught it

I go soprano, baby, go down low

And when he leads, I gotta follow (Ooh)

