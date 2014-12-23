Kid Ink is one of the most visible rappers to emerge from L.A. in recent years, effectively developing his career since singing with DJ Ill Will’s independent imprint Tha Alumni Music Group in 2010 (his YouTube views have exceeded 300 million at this point).

Since releasing his debut mixtape World Tour, the Los Angeles native has worked with Chris Brown, Chris Webby, Bun B, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Drama, ScHoolboy Q, Cory Gunz, Childish Gambino, Bow Wow, Funkmaster Flex, Logic, Trinidad James, Problem, DJ Mustard, B.o.B., Dizzy Wright, Honey Cocaine, A$AP Ferg, French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly, Pusha T, King Los, Tyga, Meek Mill, Wale and more.

Most recently, his track "Money & The Power" was featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks as well as NBA Live 2014, and he released his debut studio album My Own Lane, which has seen generally positive critical and commercial success so far (it was preceded by his Almost Home EP).