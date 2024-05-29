Drake Has A Solo Track On Camila Cabello’s Upcoming Album, She Reveals

"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Drake attends the "Top Boy" UK Premiere at Hackney Picturehouse on September 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

"C, XOXO" arrives on June 28.

It goes without saying that it's been an incredibly busy month for Drake, and according to Camila Cabello, he has even more to come. Last week, the Toronto-born performer linked up with Gordo, who teased something exciting dropping this summer. Of course, this news arrived only days after he joined forces with Sexyy Red for a feature on her new EP, In Sexyy We Trust. He approached his first verse after his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar boldly, as the song samples Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy."

Now, Drake is gearing up to appear on Cabello's upcoming album, C, XOXO, which is slated for release on June 28, 2024. Moreover, he'll have an entire solo track on the LP, as well as a standard feature. The former Fifth Harmony star explained the decision during a recent interview with Billboard, revealing that while it was Drake's idea originally, she's totally here for it.

"I Just Want To Hear Drake On My Own Album," Camila Cabello Admits

“Why does he have his own song? Because selfishly, I just want to hear Drake on my own album," Camello told the outlet. "I love that for me — it’s like that rebellious mood. Who says I can’t do that? It’s Drake talking his sh*t. [...] He wanted to do one more thing for the album.” The track in question is a two-minute-long interlude called “Uuugly," which will come after his other feature, “Hot Uptown.”

Cabello's Drizzy collab will follow her other recent collaborations with Playboi Carti and Lil Nas X, which are also set to appear on C, XOXO. What do you think of Drake getting his own solo track on Camila Cabello's upcoming album? Are you looking forward to hearing it? What about her revealing that she made the decision "selfishly"? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via]

