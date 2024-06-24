Camila Cabello Finally Premieres Drake Collaboration, "UUGLY," At Rock In Rio Lisboa Festival

The song will be included on Camila Cabello's upcoming album.

Camila Cabello finally premiered her highly-anticipated collaboration with Drake, "UUGLY," while performing at the Rock in Rio Lisboa festival on Sunday night. The track will be included on her upcoming fourth studio album, C, XOXO, which drops later this month.

Fans on social media have been having a mixed response to the track. One user on X (formerly Twitter) replied to a clip of the song: "Honestly I think drake should just take off for a year or couple months." That remark comes after his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar. Another fan wrote: "Damn bro fell off." Others were more positive. One Drake fan remarked: "The actual [goat emoji] international not just in the west coast. Levels to this."

Camila Cabello Attends The Met Gala

Camila Cabello at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Cabello previously discussed how the collaboration came together during an interview with Billboard in May. “He’s the f*cking GOAT, so it felt like shooting for the stars,” she said at the time, recalling how she messaged him on Instagram. “I showed him the album when I felt comfortable enough and he really liked it. [The feature] came out of a nontransactional place. He had this idea of a song called ‘Hot Uptown,’ and it just felt like I was in the city. I was in Miami.” She added: “He wanted to do one more thing for the album. Why does he have his own song? Because selfishly, I just want to hear Drake on my own album … I love that for me — it’s like that rebellious mood. Who says I can’t do that? It’s Drake talking his sh*t.”

Camila Cabello Premieres New Drake Track, "UUGLY"