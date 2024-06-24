Camila Cabello Finally Premieres Drake Collaboration, "UUGLY," At Rock In Rio Lisboa Festival

BYCole Blake853 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball – SHOW
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE.) Camila Cabello performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at the Forum on December 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for iHeartMedia)
The song will be included on Camila Cabello's upcoming album.

Camila Cabello finally premiered her highly-anticipated collaboration with Drake, "UUGLY," while performing at the Rock in Rio Lisboa festival on Sunday night. The track will be included on her upcoming fourth studio album, C, XOXO, which drops later this month.

Fans on social media have been having a mixed response to the track. One user on X (formerly Twitter) replied to a clip of the song: "Honestly I think drake should just take off for a year or couple months." That remark comes after his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar. Another fan wrote: "Damn bro fell off." Others were more positive. One Drake fan remarked: "The actual [goat emoji] international not just in the west coast. Levels to this."

Read More: Drake & Camila Cabello's Dating Rumors Recieve Clarification Amid Collaboration News

Camila Cabello Attends The Met Gala

Camila Cabello at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Cabello previously discussed how the collaboration came together during an interview with Billboard in May. “He’s the f*cking GOAT, so it felt like shooting for the stars,” she said at the time, recalling how she messaged him on Instagram. “I showed him the album when I felt comfortable enough and he really liked it. [The feature] came out of a nontransactional place. He had this idea of a song called ‘Hot Uptown,’ and it just felt like I was in the city. I was in Miami.” She added: “He wanted to do one more thing for the album. Why does he have his own song? Because selfishly, I just want to hear Drake on my own album … I love that for me — it’s like that rebellious mood. Who says I can’t do that? It’s Drake talking his sh*t.”

Camila Cabello Premieres New Drake Track, "UUGLY"

Check out a clip of Cabello sharing the Drake song above. Fans will be able to stream it officially when C, XOXO drops on June 28th. Be on the lookout for further updates on Camila Cabello as well as Drake on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Camila Cabello Seemingly Teases Lyrics For Drake Interlude "UUUGLY"

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
The 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - ArrivalsMusicDrake & Camila Cabello's Dating Rumors Recieve Clarification Amid Collaboration News14.5K
"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet ArrivalsMusicDrake Has A Solo Track On Camila Cabello’s Upcoming Album, She Reveals1.9K
Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto RaptorsMusicCamila Cabello Seemingly Teases Lyrics For Drake Interlude "UUUGLY"4.2K
camila cabello he knowsMusicCamila Cabello & Lil Nas X Provide A Much-Improved Offering With "HE KNOWS"3.2K