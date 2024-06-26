Kia Shine Reveals How He Co-Wrote Drake's "Best I Ever Had"

The comments from Kia Shine are circulating amid Drake's feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Kia Shine recently went into detail how his co-writing credit on Drake's "Best I Ever Ever" came together and the comments are resurfacing amid the Toronto rapper's feud with Kendrick Lamar. He explained the infamous situation during an interview with The GAUDS Show, last year, that The Art Of Dialogue recently brought back up on X (formerly Twitter).

Shine begins by naming "Best I Ever Had" as one of the biggest songs he has. "This is a real business 101 right here," he began. "Me and Wayne had a good relationship. I was buying verses from Wayne to put on Skinny Pimp album back in '02 or '03. I would be shopping and spend 10 bands and get a verse from Wayne so me and Wayne had a relationship. Fast forward and Wayne's on fire. It's '08 or '09. Wayne is 'A Milli' Wayne. Icon Wayne. Icon to this day." From there, he recalls pulling up on Wayne at a studio to drop off a hook and a beat. Later, he caught wind that somehow Drake had ended up with the song and went to Universal for more information. The label confirmed he should have 25% percent ownership and they got it done.

Drake Performs At Wireless Festival In London

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: (Editorial Use Only) Drake performs a surprise set on Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2021 at Crystal Palace on September 10, 2021, in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Shine added that he didn't expect anything in return from Wayne seeing as they were already cool with one another. "But, if you finna sample this song and go number one with it, I'ma have to get my sh*t. I don't care if you Drake, Obama, whoever you are." Shine remarked. Despite Drake eventually accusing him of lying about the situation, Shine says that they ran into each other in person and it was all good. Check out his full comments on how the song came together below.

Kia Shine Reflects On "Best I Ever Had"

Drake released "Best I Ever Had" back on his third mixtape, So Far Gone, in 2009. It went to number one on several charts and peaked at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kia Shine and Drake on HotNewHipHop.

