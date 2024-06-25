Drake Loses Another $500K Thanks To The Stanley Cup Finals

Drizzy takes another L.

Drake is going through it. The rapper who was dubbed the artist of the 2010s has fallen on hard times in 2024. Former collaborators turned against him and/or dissed him. Kendrick Lamar effectively gave him a bigger rap battle loss than Pusha T. He then went on to celebrate his victory with an already legendary concert on Juneteeth. The dust hasn't settled on the anti-Drake show, and the rapper has already fallen victim to another unflattering incident. He just lost $1 million betting on the Stanley Cup finals.

The Florida Panthers triumphed over the Edmonton Oilers on June 24. Being the supportive Canadian that he is, Drake put down a bet on the Oilers. The rapper posted the betting stub for the Stanley Cup Finals on June 6, confirming its value of $500K. To make matters worse, it was one of two $500K bets the rapper made that day. He also put down $500K for the Dallas Mavericks to win the NBA finals, which means he lost a staggering $1 million in the last two weeks. The X Twitter account Dallas Nation reposted the betting stubs with a claim that the "Drake curse" is alive and well.

Drake Lost A Combined $1 Million On Sports Bets In June

The "Drake curse" has been a talking point for over a decade. The rapper was quickly deemed back luck to any sports team that he took an interest in. The concept gained so much traction, in fact, that Drake made joke about it during the Toronto Raptors' NBA title run in 2019. After the Raptors beat the Orlando Magic to advance to the second round, Drake sarcastically asked journalists: "You want me to talk about the curse or you guys good?"