Drake Loses Another $500K Thanks To The Stanley Cup Finals

BYDanilo Castro431 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors
TORONTO, CANADA - NOVEMBER 17: Rapper Drake leaves the court after the NBA In-Season Tournament game between the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena on November 17, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Drizzy takes another L.

Drake is going through it. The rapper who was dubbed the artist of the 2010s has fallen on hard times in 2024. Former collaborators turned against him and/or dissed him. Kendrick Lamar effectively gave him a bigger rap battle loss than Pusha T. He then went on to celebrate his victory with an already legendary concert on Juneteeth. The dust hasn't settled on the anti-Drake show, and the rapper has already fallen victim to another unflattering incident. He just lost $1 million betting on the Stanley Cup finals.

The Florida Panthers triumphed over the Edmonton Oilers on June 24. Being the supportive Canadian that he is, Drake put down a bet on the Oilers. The rapper posted the betting stub for the Stanley Cup Finals on June 6, confirming its value of $500K. To make matters worse, it was one of two $500K bets the rapper made that day. He also put down $500K for the Dallas Mavericks to win the NBA finals, which means he lost a staggering $1 million in the last two weeks. The X Twitter account Dallas Nation reposted the betting stubs with a claim that the "Drake curse" is alive and well.

Read More: Drake Becomes First Artist To Hit 100 Billion Streams On Spotify

Drake Lost A Combined $1 Million On Sports Bets In June

The "Drake curse" has been a talking point for over a decade. The rapper was quickly deemed back luck to any sports team that he took an interest in. The concept gained so much traction, in fact, that Drake made joke about it during the Toronto Raptors' NBA title run in 2019. After the Raptors beat the Orlando Magic to advance to the second round, Drake sarcastically asked journalists: "You want me to talk about the curse or you guys good?"

Drake's betting habits has made for humorous fodder. The rapper's habits was presented in a more sinister light on the Kendrick Lamar diss, "Meet the Grahams," however. On the song, Lamar presented Drake's betting as an addiction, and the cause of unreported money problems. "Thirty-seven, but you showin' up as a seven-year-old," Lamar raps. "You got gamblin' problems, drinkin' problems, pill-poppin' and spendin' problems. Bad with money..." This latest loss isn't going to help refute Lamar's claim.

Read More: Drake Fans Go After Joe Budden For Not Caring About Kendrick Lamar's Alleged Bot Usage

About The Author
Danilo Castro
Danilo is a writer based out of San Diego. He graduated from the Art Institute of Tucson with a B.A. in digital media, and has since forged a career as a pop culture journalist. He covered hip-hop for Heavy.com, Rhyme Junkies and PopMatters prior to joining HotNewHipHop.com. Danilo's top five is constantly changing, but Biggie and Slug from Atmosphere remain permanent fixtures. His favorite rap album of all time is "Late Registration" by Kanye West, and that stays the same.
recommended content
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block ShowMusicDrake Delivers Staggering NBA And Stanley Cup Finals Bets: Here's How Much He Could Win2.1K
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston RocketsMusicDrake Gifts "NBA Today" Crew with Special OVO Jackets To Commemorate The NBA Finals2.4K
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration ConcertMusicDrake Puts All His Chips On Tyson Fury With Massive Bet On Oleksandr Usyk Fight6.1K
MusicDrake Loses $1 Million Bet On Argentina & France In World Cup11.4K