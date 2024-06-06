Drake Delivers Staggering NBA And Stanley Cup Finals Bets: Here's How Much He Could Win

Drake has been putting his Stake deal to good use.

Drake is someone who has made a lot of sports bets over the last few years. Overall, this is mostly due to the fact that he has a deal with Stake. For those who may not know, Stake is an online casino that allows you to play games online, while also betting on huge sporting events. With the NBA Finals starting tonight, and the Stanley Cup Finals beginning on Saturday, you can imagine that Drake is locked in right now. In fact, he revealed his official bets last night.

Below, you can see that Drake began with a wager on the Dallas Mavericks. They are the underdogs against the Boston Celtics, so you can imagine Drizzy stands to make some bread. He put $500K on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, which will earn him $1.375 million in return. Meanwhile, he picked the Canadian Edmonton Oilers to defeat the Florida Panthers. The Oilers are also underdogs, and if they win, Drake's $500K will turn into a nice $1.025 million.

Drake Makes Some Wagers

Overall, the Mavericks are believed to be the weaker team against the Celtics. Meanwhile, a Canadian team has not won the Stanley Cup Finals since 1993, when the Montreal Canadiens did it. However, the Oilers did win a cup in 1990, and most recently made the Finals in 2006 as a Cinderella story. Now, led by Conor McDavid, their chances are much greater. Hopefully, both series prove to be exceptional, and Drake isn't left feeling some regret.

Let us know what you think of these wagers from Drake, in the comments section down below. Do you believe the Dallas Mavericks will be able to defeat the Boston Celtics for the NBA title? Do you think that the Edmonton Oilers will bring home a Stanley Cup? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

