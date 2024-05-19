Drake KO'D By Kendrick & Now Oleksandr Usyk After Losing $500,000 Bet On Tyson Fury

It is safe to say that Drake may want to put the month of May behind him and in a hurry. Of course, the main reason is because of his highly publicized beef with Kendrick Lamar. A lot of witnesses to one of the biggest feuds in hip-hop history feel that Drizzy caught the L right on the dome. But now, the losses are snowballing, as Drake is down $565,000 dollars after Tyson Fury lost his big-time boxing match with Oleksandr Usyk last night. It was reported yesterday that The Boy was putting his money where his mouth was via the betting giant Stake.

For those who do not follow the sport, the fight between these two decorated athletes was a big deal. According to Sports Illustrated, Usyk became boxing's first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis did it in 2000. The Ukranian, who weighed in at 223 pounds, was 21-0 (14 KO) coming into the hyped-up slug fest. On the other side, Fury clocked in decisively heavier at 262 while also being undefeated at 34-1-0 (24 KO).

Drake Throws Up Another L With Tyson Fury Bet

According to Uproxx, Fury appeared to be in the lead in the early going. However, the things took a quick turn for the favorite in round nine. Most likely the deciding factor in the split decision victory for Usyk, he whaled on him with a mean and clean left hook. He still remains perfect all while taking the bragging rights and glory of claiming the WBC, WBO, WBA, IBF, and IBO titles. While it is a major L for Fury, we can only imagine how Drake is doing after dropping to 0-2 in May.

What are your thoughts on Drake losing his Tyson Fury bet? Was the latter's fight with Oleksandr Usyk one of the better bouts in recent memory, why or why not? Is Drake at one of his lowest points of his career right now? If you bet on this fight, who do you put money on and how much?

