Metro Boomin Coincidentally Posts Lil Wayne Track On IG After Clip From Weezy Concert Reveals "Not Like Us" Was Played At It

Metro Boomin has continuously been on the front lines of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef. The decorated producer essentially rekindled the flame when he put out "Like That" a couple of months ago now. The record went onto spawn one of the most entertaining rap feuds in the genre's history. At times, multiple diss records dropping on the same day. It seems that the dust is settling a bit, with fans pretty much declaring K-Dot as the winner. But Metro is seemingly still piling on Drake after "Not Like Us" was spun at a recent Lil Wayne concert.

A fan pulled up to a recent Weezy show, as evidenced by the clip from X below. In the 30-second video, it was revealed that the "Drake killshot" was being played before the Louisiana legend hit the stage. Of course, most people are aware that Wayne and Drizzy are extremely close. For that reason, it is quite shocking to see this. However, it seems that a DJ was just trying to get the crowd ready for the main event.

Metro Boomin Appears To Show Love To Lil Wayne

What is not surprising is that Metro Boomin was happy to see the Drake hate continue. It appears that the "BBL DRIZZY" producer saw the video because he coincidentally posted a Wayne track on his Instagram story. He reshared "Crazy," off Da Drought 3 one his classic mixtapes. Who knows what Metro was actually up to, but we can only assume that it was to applaud Wayne.

What are your thoughts on Metro Boomin sharing a Lil Wayne song on his IG story after "Not Like Us" was played at a Weezy concert? What kind of message do you think Metro is sending here? How about Lil Wayne? Is "Not Like Us" the best diss track from the Drake beef, why or why not?

