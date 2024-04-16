Joe Budden Reacts To Drake Diss Track, Reveals His Favorite Bar

The entire rap world is currently reacting to beef between two of its biggest stars. It began last month when Kendrick Lamar took shots at Drake during his feature on the Future & Metro Boomin song "Like That." The rap world was stunned by the development and the attention the song received caused it to debut at the number one spot on the Hot 100. One of the loudest voices in hip hop, Joe Budden, had plenty to say about the developments as they happened.

That's why it's no surprise that Budden is also reacting to Drake's highly-anticipated response. He called together an emergency podcast to react to the entire track and he had plenty to say about it alongside his guests. They talked at length about how Drake directed responses to Kendrick, Rick Ross, and Metro Boomin without taking aim at Future. Budden even revealed that his favorite bar in the entire song is a shot at Metro that revolves around his production and making drums. Check out the clip of Budden and his co-hosts cracking up at the bar below.

Joe Budden Loves Drake's Metro Boomin Bar

The rap beef world moves pretty quickly, so quickly that Rick Ross has already fired back at Drake. In a podcast discussing his response, Mal made some revelations about Drake's reaction to it. He claimed that after hearing Ross claim he was richer, Drake turned off the track. Rick Ross has also been working overtime recently from claims that Drake got a nose job to his repeated attempts to flip Lil Yachty's allegiance away from his former collaborator.

Last year, Drake claimed that he was going to take some time away from music. At the time he probably wasn't expecting the barrage of disses that would follow. What do you think of Joe Budden's take on Drake's response track to various recent disses against him? Do you agree with him that the Metro Boomin drums bar is the best in the song? Let us know in the comment section below.

