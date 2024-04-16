Drake Allegedly Turned Off Rick Ross Diss After This Bar

Ross made one claim that had Drake moving on from the song.

The last few weeks have been packed full of beef among many of the biggest artists in all of rap music. Kendrick Lamar started it all when he threw down disses at J. Cole and Drake on the Future & Metro Boomin song "Like That." While he's already been back and forth with Cole, who released a response track and then apologized for it, Drizzy hasn't backtracked. In fact, he took aim at a number of artists who took shots at him across Future & Metro's two albums with a recent diss track. That included Rick Ross, who responded with a song of his own.

Rick Ross' response started bizarrely. He accused Drake of having gotten a nose job, something he's tried repeatedly to make stick in the past few days. But a more proper response came on the "Champagne Problems" diss track. Just as fans were reacting to the song, Drizzy was also processing it. During a recent podcast appearance, Mal told a story about which bar allegedly caused the "Rich Baby Daddy" rapper to turn the song off and not look back. “He turned off Rick Ross Diss Record when he said he was Richer,” Mal says on the podcast. Though the hosts went on to debate if that was even what Ross meant, clearly it was enough for the man the song was actually about to consider himself done with it. Check out the podcast clip where they discuss the song below.

Drake Turned Off Rick Ross Diss After Money Claims

While there are a number of beefs floating around right now, Drake and Kendrick Lamar are occupying the main role. There's already been teases shared from Drizzy's camp that even more venom could be on the way soon.

The newly sparked beefs arrive just a few months after Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion found themselves at each other's throats earlier this year. What do you think of Drake turning off Rick Ross' diss track after he claimed to be richer? Do you think Drizzy needs to respond to the track directly? Let us know in the comment section below.

