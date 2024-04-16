Rick Ross Brings Trolling To Drake's DMs, Calls Him "#NoseJobPapi"

Rick Ross isn't letting up on Drake.

Rick Ross has gotten even more direct with his trolling of Drake on social media, now taking to the Toronto rapper's DMs. He shared the messages on his Instagram Story, Monday night. In one, Ross wrote: "I wrote it white boy," with a nose emoji. In a second, he forwarded him a meme about the rumors of him getting a nose job.

The latest teasing comes after Ross seemed to allude to writing Drake's iconic verse on Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode." In a previous video of himself listening to the track over the weekend, Ross remarked "Who wrote this? Guess who wrote this. You would never guess who wrote this."

Rick Ross Performs In Miami

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 08: Rick Ross performs at SpringHill Presents - Please Do Touch The Art on December 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for SpringHill)

The online feuding between the two began when Drake mentioned Ross in his leaked diss track, "Push Ups." Within hours, Ross fired back with "Champagne Moments." On his song, he rapped: "You ain't never wanna be a n***a anyway, n***a, that's why you got operation to make ya' nose smaller than ya' father nose, n***a. I unfollowed you, n***a, 'cause you sent a motherf*ckin' cease and desist to French Montana, n***a. You sent the police, n***a, hated on the dog project." Drake took issues with the bars and described them as "racist" during a public text exchange with his mother. Check out the latest drama in the beef below.

Rick Ross DMs Drake

Ross wasn't the only target of Drake's "Push Ups." The main focus was on Kendrick Lamar, who has yet to respond to the song. Drake also called out The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, and more artists with whom he's been feuding. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rick Ross and Drake's feud on HotNewHipHop.

