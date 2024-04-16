Rick Ross Claps Back At Drake On "Champagne Moments"

2024 has been a messy year. The cold war between Drake and the rest of the hip-hop world went nuclear after Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" diss, and since then it's been open season on the 6 God. Future, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and ASAP Rocky have all taken aim at Drake, but the rapper that has most hip-hop fans conflicted is Rick Ross. Drake and Ross have made classic records together for over a decade. Ross' new single, however, makes it clear that they will be enemies from now on.

Ross teased the track "Champagne Moments" during a DJ Akademiks live stream on April 13, but it's now available on streaming platforms with beefed up drums and artwork with the hashtag "#BBLDrizzy." The rapper furthered the disrespect by tagging Birdman and OVO Records when he posted the song on Instagram. The beat for "Champagne Moments" is classic Rick Ross, with lush strings and a mafioso vibe that suits the rapper's husky flow. Ross accuses Drake of ripping off Lil Wayne's style, and claims the Toronto rapper needed his co-sign to establish credibility.

Rick Ross Rebrands Drake As "BBLDrizzy"

These lines are debatable, especially since Drake has been featured on all of Ross' biggest hits, but the thing that will keep fans buzzing about "Champagne Moments" is the outro. He claims that Drake got a nose job and cosmetic surgery on his body. Ross also goes after Drake's perceived "blackness," or lack their-of, which has been a talking point since Drake blew up. Ross doesn't body Drake, but he does pick at a few scabs, and the production is solid.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Champagne Moments," by Rick Ross? Do you think he bested Drake? Do you think Ross' claims about Drake are true? Will the 6 God issue a response? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Rick Ross and the rest of this posse cut lineup. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Always ran, another n***a had to write your grooves

Flow is copy-and-paste, Weezy gave you the juice

Another white boy at the park wanna hang with the crew

Pulitzer Prize winner switchin' up like dyed denim

Got incentives for all the killings while we ride rentals

Look me right in my face, he beginning to shake

