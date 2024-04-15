Rick Ross Implies Drake Didn’t Write His “Sicko Mode” Verse Amid Feud

Rick Ross isn't letting up on Drake.

BYCole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
1.7K Views
Legendz Of The Streetz Featuring Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Trina And DJ Drama - New Orleans, LA

Rick Ross implied that Drake didn’t write his verse on Travis Scott’s hit song, "Sicko Mode,” while listening to the track on his Instagram Story, Sunday night. The accusation comes as the two have been feuding in recent days. "Who wrote this? Guess who wrote this, you would never guess who wrote this," he said while the song played. It’s unclear exactly whether Ross was implying that he wrote the verse or he simply knows that someone else did.

Regardless, many fans came to Drake’s defense when Hollywood Unlocked shared the clip on Instagram. One user wrote: “Doesn’t matter who wrote it … ghost writing is an actual JOB … who made the beat?? Who played the drums? Who did the keyboards? Who was the engineer? Who did the edits? Who mastered the track? It’s all a PROCESS.” Another commented: “It don't matter who wrote it. Who got rich off of it? Easy on Drake!” Others accused Drake’s fans of not being real hip-hop fans.

Read More: Rick Ross Trolls Drake At Club Concert Amid Beef, Responds To DMs With His Mom

Rick Ross Attends BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Rick Ross attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Drake first mentioned Ross on his leaked diss track, “Push Ups,” last week. Almost immediately afterward, Ross fired back with a diss of his own on “Champagne Moments.” He labeled Drake a “white boy” and accused him of getting a nose job. Drake took offense to the comments and called him “angry” and “racist” in texts shared with his mother afterward

Rick Ross Continues Trolling Drake

Despite Ross’ reply, fans are still waiting on word from Kendrick Lamar, who started all of the drama with his bombshell verse on Metro Boomin and Future’s “Like That,” last month. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rick Ross and his feud with Drake on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Rick Ross & Drake Drama Leaves Joe Budden In His Feelings

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Parklife Festival 2022Music50 Cent Reacts To Drake Texting His Mother Amid Rick Ross Feud
6th Annual Pornhub AwardsMusicRick Ross' Exes Side With Drake In Ongoing Feud
SpringHill Presents - Please Do Touch The ArtMusicRick Ross Posts Alleged Evidence Of "BBL Drake's" Nose Job
DJ Akademiks (6)MusicDJ Akademiks Resorts To Drinking After Hearing Rick Ross' Drake Diss