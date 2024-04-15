Rick Ross Implies Drake Didn’t Write His “Sicko Mode” Verse Amid Feud

Rick Ross implied that Drake didn’t write his verse on Travis Scott’s hit song, "Sicko Mode,” while listening to the track on his Instagram Story, Sunday night. The accusation comes as the two have been feuding in recent days. "Who wrote this? Guess who wrote this, you would never guess who wrote this," he said while the song played. It’s unclear exactly whether Ross was implying that he wrote the verse or he simply knows that someone else did.

Regardless, many fans came to Drake’s defense when Hollywood Unlocked shared the clip on Instagram. One user wrote: “Doesn’t matter who wrote it … ghost writing is an actual JOB … who made the beat?? Who played the drums? Who did the keyboards? Who was the engineer? Who did the edits? Who mastered the track? It’s all a PROCESS.” Another commented: “It don't matter who wrote it. Who got rich off of it? Easy on Drake!” Others accused Drake’s fans of not being real hip-hop fans.

Read More: Rick Ross Trolls Drake At Club Concert Amid Beef, Responds To DMs With His Mom

Rick Ross Attends BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Rick Ross attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Drake first mentioned Ross on his leaked diss track, “Push Ups,” last week. Almost immediately afterward, Ross fired back with a diss of his own on “Champagne Moments.” He labeled Drake a “white boy” and accused him of getting a nose job. Drake took offense to the comments and called him “angry” and “racist” in texts shared with his mother afterward

Rick Ross Continues Trolling Drake

Despite Ross’ reply, fans are still waiting on word from Kendrick Lamar, who started all of the drama with his bombshell verse on Metro Boomin and Future’s “Like That,” last month. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rick Ross and his feud with Drake on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Rick Ross & Drake Drama Leaves Joe Budden In His Feelings

[Via]