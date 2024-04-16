Drake Trolls Kendrick Lamar With Picture Of His Manager, Ponders When Diss Track Will Arrive

Fans want a track from Kendrick today.

Drake is easily one of the biggest trolls when it comes to the hip-hop world. Overall, he came up in an era where internet trolling became the norm. Consequently, he knows how to maneuver spaces such as Instagram. Furthermore, whenever he gets into a feud, you can be sure that he is going to find clever ways to get under people's skin. It is the price of doing business whenever you come after someone like Drizzy. As it turns out, Kendrick Lamar is beginning to find this out the hard way amid his beef with the megastar.

Over the weekend, Drake dropped his response to "Like That" in the form of a leaked track called "Push Ups." Overall, the song was a success, with fans praising the bars throughout the joint. Now, the ball is in Kendrick's court, and there is no diss in sight. A song actually leaked online, although it was eventually called AI. Drizzy and OVO have been refuting this fact, claiming that Lamar is just upset that the song didn't get the reception he hoped for. This morning, the Canadian is continuing his social media assault on Lamar, this time with an Instagram story containing a photo of the rapper's manager, Anthony Saleh.

Drake Won't Stop

As you can see, Drake added some text to the image, saying "wonder is today the day" with some turtle emojis on either side. Clearly, he is trying to say that Lamar is taking too long with his response. This is a bit ironic, considering Drizzy took three weeks to respond to "Like That," while Kendrick has only been given a couple of days in the aftermath of "Push Ups." There is no telling if Lamar will respond, but there is no doubt that the pressure is on and the clock is ticking.

Let us know what you think of the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, in the comments section down below. Do you feel as though Drake is doing too much right now? Will Kendrick respond today or is he chilling? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

