Rick Ross Urges Lil Yachty To Take This Stance On Drake Amid OVO/MMG Beef

The Biggest Boss wants the Georgia native to hop off the Drizzy boat.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Out of all the beefs to pop up or resurface due to WE DON'T TRUST YOU and "Like That," the Drake and Rick Ross battle is easily the most developed and eventful right now. Although it's mostly just social media trolling, they're making their animosity towards each other very clear, but one party is making a lot of claims about the other. Moreover, Rozay recently took to his Instagram Story to urge one of the Toronto superstar's closest current collaborators to distance himself. "Yacht Put ya phone on silent lil bro.. [100 emoji]," he captioned a picture of Lil Yachty. "#BBLDRIZZY CALLING AGAIN [nose emoji] [hand emoji] [crying-laughing emoji]."

In addition, Rick Ross also had this to say for the Let's Start Here. creative: "YACHT AKA THE PEN." This is because of an alleged leak of Lil Yachty's reference track for Drake, which is identical in terms of the melodic flow and lyrics to the Her Loss cut, "Jumbotron S**t Poppin." Of course, equating this collaboration to other ghostwriting claims is quite misguided. After all, the Georgia native has both production and writing credits on this song.

Rick Ross' Message To Drake's "Pen," Lil Yachty

However, what makes this situation a little more tricky is the fact that we're talking about Drake, who fans hold in high regard as either raps' biggest commercial juggernaut or even as one of the greatest of all time. As such, fans debated whether taking Lil Yachty's entire reference track for himself discredits his claim to the throne, and some argued that giving credit doesn't mean that it isn't a bad look. Still, others stood by the idea that the 6ix God is putting on for himself and for Yachty with just one song. We're sure that they both got some substantial cash for this song and the album's performance, and perhaps more success than the 26-year-old would've found if he dropped this as a solo track.

But where do you fall on this debate: staunch credibility or lenient hit-making? What about the seemingly debunked ghostwriting claims that Aubrey's biggest current rival Kendrick Lamar got hit with recently? Whatever the case, let us know down in the comments section below. Also, come back to HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Rick Ross, Lil Yachty, and Drake.

