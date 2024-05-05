Lil Wayne Divulges On Drake Being With His Girl While In Jail In Pre-Kendrick Lamar Diss Interview

Lil Wayne caught a wild, albeit already divulged stray in "Not Like Us," Kendrick Lamar's latest diss track against Drake. In it, he claims that Drizzy slept with Wayne's girl while he was in prison, and that he got a tattoo of his face to apologize. Well, it turns out that this is not a new revelation, but it doesn't erase the moral questioning that fans are doing right now when it comes to Young Money's father and son. What's more is that, in an old 2016 HipHollywood interview, Tunechi spoke on this matter and reportedly suggested that, while this didn't happen exactly as Kendrick is presenting it, it still hurt.

"Oh! I wasn’t worried about that, that’s just how life goes when you locked up,” Lil Wayne remarked. “Now I remember, though. Yeah he wapped… I know who he wapped though. When you in jail though, even your side side side side is your main." As for Kendrick Lamar's specific diss, Wayne's "Gone Til November" memoir reportedly indicates that Drake's sexual encounter happened the day before his mentor met this girl, and not while he was in jail. "Yeah, it’s true. Don’t f**k with her like that ’cause I did f**k her," The Boy reportedly told the New Orleans MC during a jail visitation, according to the book's alleged content.

Read More: Drake Questioned For His Proximity To Model While She Was Underage, Fans Debate Veracity

Lil Wayne Speaks On Drake In Interview Resurfacing Due To Kendrick Lamar Beef

"This is the type of s**t that a man never wants to find out when he’s locked up," Lil Wayne reportedly wrote in his book, with TMZ adding a claim that he didn't leave his cell for days. "Or, maybe so, cause only God knows what I would have done if I wasn’t locked up right now. Finding out that she f***ed Drake was the absolute worst thing I could’ve ever found out… As a man, honestly, that s**t hurt… and not because it was Drake, it could have been any man. It would’ve hurt the same."

Meanwhile, there are other claims on these diss tracks that both Kendrick Lamar and Drake have to answer for with proof. As for this Lil Wayne situation, it clearly goes deeper than just a claim. With these feelings in mind, there is still a lot of judgement on Aubrey's moral character, although it doesn't seem like this was really his fault. We'll see if there's anything more to the tale.

Read More: Drake Allegedly Responds To Metro Boomin’s “BBL Drizzy” “Diss Beat”… But Not To Kendrick Lamar

[via]