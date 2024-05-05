Drake Denies Daughter Claims Again Through DJ Akademiks

Drake has once again denied claims that he has a secret 11-year-old daughter that he's neglecting, responding to the allegations Kendrick Lamar included on his diss track "Meet The Grahams." However, in contrast to his other response to these accusations, which was a direct social media post, this is actually an alleged response because DJ Akademiks claimed that the Toronto superstar messaged him about it. "If you or anybody can find proof that I have an 11-year-old daughter, I'll quit rapping and I'll come work for you," he allegedly told the streamer. As many have pointed out, there's been no word on the predator allegations from The Boy.

DJ Akademiks and Joe Budden were discussing the new diss track "Not Like Us" when the former made this claim about another Drake response. As for the allegations themselves, there's been a lot of discourse on the daughter stuff from Kendrick Lamar fans and the OVO fanbase alike, with consistently debunked or unverified theories stemming from either. It's been a conspiratorial ride, but one that at least levels the playing field when it comes to each MC's potential planning, strategizing, layered inclusions, double entendres, etc. You can't say that either fanbase hasn't looked silly throughout this whole thing.

Drake Allegedly Denies Having A Daughter Again, DJ Akademiks Claims

However, it's important to point out that Kendrick Lamar hasn't specifically responded to domestic violence allegations that Drake levied against him, either. He's denied any and all claims broadly and is pushing the narrative that his opponent is just lying, which is something that Aubrey could easily do as well. But by specifically responding to some things and not to others, he's not really painting the best picture as far as controlling the narrative. That's all that matters right now when no one knows the truth, but let's not forget about this when it's all over.

As such, maybe the only thing that could really shift the tide are receipts of the big claims involved, which probably won't come out without some major skepticism and double-checking. It's unclear how Kendrick Lamar or Drake would even go about this. Nevertheless, with two alleged responses, one being through Akademiks and another supposed one to Metro Boomin's "diss beat," the latter might have to do something more direct if he wants to get an objective leg-up. We'll see whether the red button's been pressed or not.

