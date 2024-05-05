Drake Denies Daughter Claims Again Through DJ Akademiks

BYGabriel Bras Nevares335 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors
TORONTO, ON - MARCH 18: Drake leaves the court after the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Scotiabank Arena on March 18, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Is Drizzy working for Ak soon?

Drake has once again denied claims that he has a secret 11-year-old daughter that he's neglecting, responding to the allegations Kendrick Lamar included on his diss track "Meet The Grahams." However, in contrast to his other response to these accusations, which was a direct social media post, this is actually an alleged response because DJ Akademiks claimed that the Toronto superstar messaged him about it. "If you or anybody can find proof that I have an 11-year-old daughter, I'll quit rapping and I'll come work for you," he allegedly told the streamer. As many have pointed out, there's been no word on the predator allegations from The Boy.

DJ Akademiks and Joe Budden were discussing the new diss track "Not Like Us" when the former made this claim about another Drake response. As for the allegations themselves, there's been a lot of discourse on the daughter stuff from Kendrick Lamar fans and the OVO fanbase alike, with consistently debunked or unverified theories stemming from either. It's been a conspiratorial ride, but one that at least levels the playing field when it comes to each MC's potential planning, strategizing, layered inclusions, double entendres, etc. You can't say that either fanbase hasn't looked silly throughout this whole thing.

Read More: DJ Akademiks, Rick Ross, & More React To Kendrick Lamar’s Latest Drake Diss

Drake Allegedly Denies Having A Daughter Again, DJ Akademiks Claims

However, it's important to point out that Kendrick Lamar hasn't specifically responded to domestic violence allegations that Drake levied against him, either. He's denied any and all claims broadly and is pushing the narrative that his opponent is just lying, which is something that Aubrey could easily do as well. But by specifically responding to some things and not to others, he's not really painting the best picture as far as controlling the narrative. That's all that matters right now when no one knows the truth, but let's not forget about this when it's all over.

As such, maybe the only thing that could really shift the tide are receipts of the big claims involved, which probably won't come out without some major skepticism and double-checking. It's unclear how Kendrick Lamar or Drake would even go about this. Nevertheless, with two alleged responses, one being through Akademiks and another supposed one to Metro Boomin's "diss beat," the latter might have to do something more direct if he wants to get an objective leg-up. We'll see whether the red button's been pressed or not.

Read More: Metro Boomin Drops Drake “Diss Beat” & Doubles Down On “Like That” Cease & Desist Claims

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration ConcertMusicDrake Questioned For His Proximity To Model While She Was Underage, Fans Debate Veracity1.9K
Wicked Featuring 21 SavageMusicDrake Allegedly Responds To Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy" "Diss Beat"... But Not To Kendrick Lamar5.7K
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - InsideMusicKendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Drake Diss Leave DJ Akademiks & Joe Budden Impressed2.3K
Life Is Beautiful 2023 - Day 2 - PerformanceMusicDJ Akademiks Divulges On Kendrick Lamar's "Meet The Grahams" Drake Diss' Cover Art10.6K