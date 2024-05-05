Drake Questioned For His Proximity To Model While She Was Underage, Fans Debate Veracity

Are these debunked claims? If they are, is their suggestive nature too much to stomach regardless?

The predator and sex trafficking claims against Drake, now ignited by Kendrick Lamar's diss tracks, are all unverified and speculative at this point. With little response to this on Drizzy's part and some social media sleuthing, though, many fans are concluding (again, speculatively) that this is all at least not a very good look. Moreover, one of the reasons why is the Toronto icon's alleged relationship with model Bella Harris, whom he met when she was 16 and bought out an entire restaurant for dinner for when she was 18. The TikTok clip below details these allegations a bit more specifically, and as you might see in the post's comments section, you will see that this isn't the only accusation of this in his life and career.

However, in that comments section, you will also find many pointing out that Harris already reportedly denied that she and Drake ever dated. Other folks claimed that she had more pictures with him that she deleted, and some think that this is all too creepy and suggestive regardless of whether those heftier claims are true. No matter whose side you're on, as DJ Akademiks and Joe Budden recently proved, everyone acknowledges that there's an immense amount of pressure on the 6ix God. The same is true for Kendrick Lamar, whom Drizzy hit with domestic violence claims, but he seems to be keeping the pressure on his opponent before hopefully addressing that.

Drake's Past Grooming (And Possibly Debunked) Claims Resurfacing Amid Kendrick Lamar Beef

Overall, this whole beef got really nasty when "Family Matters" and "meet the grahams" dropped... all for us to learn with "Not Like Us" that that it's all part of the narrative. That's not to diminish either artist: it's to suggest that what we thought were nuclear bombs might have just been artillery fire, at least in Kendrick Lamar's case. We still don't know whether Drake has pushed or will push a red button. But once this rap beef goes away, all the allegations remain if there isn't anything significant to debunk them.

Meanwhile, even Metro Boomin is getting in on the success of "Not Like Us" (albeit in a sidelined homophobic manner), dropping a new "diss beat" for folks to rap over. Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been playing dirty this week, but the culture and community at large hasn't lost sight of the "rap beef' element of this. Is that a valid angle to assume amid these claims? Again, rap beef is one thing, but they both have a lot to lose if either's dirt on the other is even close to what they allege.

