Drake Gifts "NBA Today" Crew with Special OVO Jackets To Commemorate The NBA Finals

Drake shows off his new NBA collab.

In honor of the 2024 NBA Finals, Drake and the worldwide leader have linked up. Drake's October's Very Own brand and ESPN have collaborated to create a special varsity jacket. The robust OVO x ESPN jackets, which fuse the worlds of sports, music, and fashion, are certain to become collector's items. Furthermore, only 175 were made, and the retail price was $698. Drake gifted the cast of ESPN’s NBA Today with their own personal letterman to kick off the network's NBA Finals coverage.

With a golden outline, the October's Very Own and 2024 NBA Finals insignia stand out on the sleek breastplates of the jacket. Also of note, the rear of the stylish sleeves. They are made of superior leather and have the NBA On ESPN logo on them. Additionally, the style combines the ESPN trademark badge with the iconic OVO owl. Additionally, the model number out of the 175 produced is imprinted inside the coats. Malika Andrews, Kendrick Perkins, Richard Jefferson, and the rest of the crew got their hands on special jackets from Drake himself.

Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson had a good time laughing at Perk's jacket size. The jackets will be extremely hard to get for Drake super fans, and the reselling market is probably a wild palace right now. Through his collaboration with Stake, Drizzy was able to post two $500,000 gambling slips. “Dallas cause I’m a Texan Oilers are self explanatory Picks are in @stake,” he captioned the post featuring the six-figure betting slips. He wagered $500,000. Furthermore, with the Dallas Mavericks, he will win $875,000. It will be a total payout of $1.375 million if they beat the Boston Celtics for Kyrie Irving's second Larry O'Brien Trophy.