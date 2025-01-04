Drake's OVO & NHL Icon Wayne Gretzky Unveils Must-See Collaboration

The Great One links up with The 6 God for surprise collaboration.

Drake’s OVO clothing brand has unveiled its Winter 2024 collection, paying tribute to hockey icon Wayne Gretzky with a stylish collaboration. Titled “October’s Very Own x The Great One,” the collection celebrates the legendary athlete with a range of apparel that merges sports heritage with contemporary fashion. In a recent Instagram post, OVO showcased Gretzky wearing a varsity jacket from the line. The jacket is available in two colorways and is accompanied by hoodies, crewnecks, T-shirts, and even a collectible hockey card, all designed to honor Gretzky’s enduring legacy.

The release comments on a significant move by OVO made in November. The brand announced it would no longer use animal fur in its products. In response, the animal rights organization PETA gifted Drake a box of vegan chocolate bunnies, thanking him for the ethical shift. PETA praised the decision, stating, “Here’s a toast to @champagnepapi! OVO joins the growing list of fashion brands rejecting the cruel fur industry. Fur belongs to the animals born with it, not on jackets or footwear.” “OVO’s decision places them in the company of brands leading the charge for compassionate fashion,” PETA added.

OVO & The Great One Drop A Cold A$$ Winter Collaboration

The new collaboration extends Champagne Papi's partnership with the NHL. In September, OVO released a collaboration with the entertainer's hometown hockey team, Toronto Maples. Maples' star William Nylander was the face of the collaboration. The "All-Canadian" collection celebrated the seven Canadian teams in the NHL. "The full collection includes the seven Canadian NHL franchises: Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, Ottawa Senators, Winnipeg Jets."

The sports partnership adds to Drake's connection with other organizations, like the NBA. He is the ambassador for the Toronto Raptors. Drizzy was made "global ambassador" in 2013. He made headlines in late 2024 for comments about removing former Raptors's small forward Demar DeRozan. The rap star threatened to remove the NBA star's jersey from the rafters should the organization immortalize it.