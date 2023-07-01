Jamie Foxx Links Up With Wayne Gretzky

It’s been a tough few months for Jamie Foxx fans. The actor was suddenly hospitalized in April while on the set of his upcoming Netflix film, Back In Action. It was the latest in a long series of issues that had hampered production. Furthermore, the coverage of Foxx’s hospitalization was a mess, with Foxx seemingly both on the verge of death and recovering well. After many conflicting reports about his status, his daughter revealed in mid-May that he had been out of the hospital for several weeks. However, for the time being, Foxx continues to recover in private.

However, Foxx has begun to make public appearances in recent weeks. He has been seen at TopGolf as well as playing pickleball. Furthermore, John Boyega gave a positive update from the premiere of They Cloned Tyrone. “He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro,” Boyega said. “He’s doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return.” He continued: “I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.” Furthermore, Foxx recently threw a party to celebrate his recovery. However, a picture promoting BetMGM on Foxx’s Instagram caused some controversy.

Gretzky And Foxx Share Photo At BetMGM Event

However, more images are starting to emerge from the betting platform promotional event. Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky shared a photo of him and Foxx at the event. “Great to be in Vegas working with @iamjamiefoxx and @betmgm. One of the best nights of my life with the greatest person. Big things coming soon…,” Gretzky wrote on Instagram. It echoed the caption that Foxx put in his own post, which also noted that there were “big things coming soon.”

It’s just the most recent celebrity link-up for Gretzky. At the NBA Finals, Gretzky posted a picture with rapper Lil Wayne. Gretzky, who remains the NHL’s all-time leader in points, goals, and many other categories, shared the image to Instagram. “2 Wayne’s” read the caption as Gretzky towered over Wayne.

