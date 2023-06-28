It’s been a tough few months for Jamie Foxx fans. The actor was suddenly hospitalized in April while on the set of his upcoming Netflix film, Back In Action. After many conflicting reports about his status, his daughter revealed in mid-May that he had been out of the hospital for several weeks. However, for the time being, Foxx continues to recover in private.

Meanwhile, a project starring Foxx is preparing for release. They Cloned Tyrone is a sci-fi comedy-mystery from debut director Juel Taylor. Paying homage to the Blaxploitation films of the 1970s, the film is a pulpy, vibrant comedy about three friends discovering a government conspiracy. Jamie Foxx stars alongside John Boyega and Teyonah Parris. Premiering at the American Black Film Festival in June, They Cloned Tyrone will be available on Netflix in late July.

John Boyega Confirms Foxx Phonecall

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: (L-R) Teyonah Parris and John Boyega attend the Netflix Premiere of “They Cloned Tyrone” at Hollywood Legion Theater on June 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Speaking at the premiere of They Cloned Tyrone, John Boyega confirmed that he had finally been able to speak with Foxx. “He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro,” Boyega said. “He’s doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return.” He continued: “I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

Meanwhile, the film’s co-producer Datari Turner shared a similar sentiment. “I promise you, [he’s] doing really, really good,” Turner said. “[Director] Juel [Taylor] talked to him yesterday. John Boyega talked to him yesterday. He’s in really, really good shape and spirits. And he’ll be back on the screen. He’ll be back to work very soon.” We wish Foxx the very best in his continued recovery and hope to see him out and about very soon. Follow all the latest news here at HotNewHipHop.

