It’s been a tough few months for Jamie Foxx fans. The actor was suddenly hospitalized in April while on the set of his upcoming Netflix film, Back In Action. It was the latest in a long series of issues that had hampered production. Furthermore, the coverage of Foxx’s hospitalization was a mess, with Foxx seemingly both on the verge of death and recovering well. After many conflicting reports about his status, his daughter revealed in mid-May that he had been out of the hospital for several weeks. However, for the time being, Foxx continues to recover in private.

However, Foxx has begun to make public appearances in recent weeks. He has been seen at TopGolf as well as playing pickleball. Furthermore, John Boyega gave a positive update from the premiere of They Cloned Tyrone. “He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro,” Boyega said. “He’s doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return.” He continued: “I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

Foxx Still Recovering

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Jamie Foxx attends the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2023 at Annabel’s on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

However, Foxx’s public appearances should not be an indication that the actor is at 100% health. “Jamie is doing so much better and he’s starting to feel like himself again. He’s not 100 percent and is still taking things easy, but he’s definitely on the road to recovery,” a source told Us Weekly. Furthermore, additional sources clarified the situation with Page Six. “[He has a] huge support system around him and his friends and family are making sure that he doesn’t take on too much,” the source explained.

Furthermore, Foxx is Foxx is “feeling really good and is excited to get back to work once the time is right,” the source added. “He is getting the best care and working hard to recover right now, but he is still not himself,” a source previously told PEOPLE. Furthermore, the source noted that the actor’s inner circle is still tightly guarding the cause of his sudden hospitalization. “He has the tightest circle around him,” the source explained. Speculation has run wild about what put Foxx in the hospital, including a number of unsavory theories related to the COVID-19 vaccine. Furthermore, particularly incendiary claims made by columnist A.J. Benza on the web show Ask Dr. Drew led to a rep for Foxx speaking out. The spokesperson called the claims “completely inaccurate.”

[via]