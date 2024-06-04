Drake Deletes "The Heart Part 6" From His Instagram Page, Fans Question Why

Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
The move is sparking debate on social media.

Drake appears to have deleted his Instagram post promoting "The Heart Part 6" from his page. Fans took note of the move on social media on Tuesday morning and are questioning why he would do so. The song was the final diss track he dropped aimed at Kendrick Lamar. It hit streaming services on Sunday, May 5.

Taking to Twitter, one fan revealed they noticed the post was gone when they went looking for confirmation of his new feature on "Wah Gwan Delilah." They wrote: "Why’d Drake delete his post of The Heart Part 6? Ik it was there earlier today because I went to his Instagram to see if Wah Gwan Delilah ([face palm emoji]) was real." Another user argued: "Drake literally deleted the heart part 6 from his IG and y'all think he won. Btw Nas won even tho he didn't respond to jay Z's last track, it's not about who releases last."

Drake Performs During "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert"

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Despite deleting "The Heart Part 6," Drake didn't scrub all traces of his feud with Kendrick Lamar. His most recent post is now his promotion of his previous diss track in the beef, "Family Matters." He and Lamar have been going back and forth for months since the release of Future and Metro Boomin's song, "Like That." On the track, Lamar directly dissed both Drake and J. Cole.

Drake's "The Heart Part 6" Remains On YouTube

Outside of the beef, Drake just teamed up with Snowd4y for the new song, "Wah Gwan Delilah," a cover of Plain White T's "Hey There Delilah." The song is going viral with fans having very differing opinions on the track. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake on HotNewHipHop.

