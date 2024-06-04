Snowd4y Was Manifesting A Drake Collaboration For The Viral Trolling Hit "Wah Gwan Delilah": Watch

Snowd4y wanted Drake to come in "neatly". Did he deliver?

Snowd4y, a comedian and TikTok star, managed to pull some strings and get Drake on his now viral "Wah Gwan Delilah" song. The two Canadians dropped the track yesterday on Soundcloud and it has already stirred up a lot of controversy. The "Hey There Delilah" cover had some people thinking that Drizzy's voice was just AI, especially because of how the vocals are mixed. However, this song is in fact the real deal and people started to catch one once they figured out what Snowd4y does.

"Wah Gwan Delilah" is clearly here just to troll and run up the streams to get people debating online. So far that is exactly what is happening. In 15 hours, the song has racked up over 228,000 plays. Given the opposite statures of Drake and Snowd4y many have been expectedly surprised that this even reality. However, the latter would tell you otherwise, according to this interview below.

Snowd4y Saw The Potential In A Drake Feature For "Wah Gwan Delilah"

In a resurfaced clip dug up by Drake stan, DJ Akademiks, it sees Snowd4y being asked about if he would want a big-time feature for "Wah Gwan". The interviewers threw Drake's name into the conversation and that did intrigue him. However, he would only want him if he was going to come in "neatly" or not with some "soft s***". While we would not say he came in like a "demon", he certainly brought a hilarious tongue in cheek performance that surely Kendrick fans will never let him forget.