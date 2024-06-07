Who Is Snowd4y? The "Wah Gwan Delilah" Rapper Who Just Linked Up With Drake

Drake's latest collaboration with Snowd4y, "Wah Gwan Delilah," has been turning a lot of heads, introducing the Toronto native to a new crowd.

Drake has officially begun his post-beef era with the recent outing "Wah Gwan Delilah." The track is a bizarre parody/remix of the Plain White T's 2005 hit "Hey There Delilah." It's been turning heads all across social media. To create "Wah Gwan Delilah," Drake linked up with a virtually unknown artist by the name of Snowd4y. This left many fans to believe that the song was created using artificial intelligence. As it turns out, the song is all too real. That's right, Drake really crooned lyrics about being "so cheesed" in an extremely odd fake patois. The track serves as the second release Drake has put out since the Kendrick Lamar feud settled down. The first post-beef track was another poorly-received collaboration with Sexyy Red, titled “U My Everything.”

So who exactly is Snowd4y? How did he get the chance to craft "Wah Gwan Delilah" with one of the biggest artists on the planet? With fans far and wide looking into the TikTok troll, it seems that this song may be his big break into the mainstream. Here, we'll examine what we know about Snow, and try to understand what compelled him and Drake to produce and release this incredibly misguided track.

Snowd4y Is A Social Media Figure

Before landing this massive Drake feature, Snowd4y was primarily known for his skits and jokes across social media. Users on Drake's official subreddit were quick to track down the "Wah Gwan Delilah" vocalist's socials. Through their research, they confirmed that Snowd4y is a Toronto native. As such, the internet comedian produces a lot of content relating to everyday life in Toronto. He often utilizes characters satirizing the people of the Canadian city. Most of the skits on Snow's TikTok page consist of different situations involving "Toronto man." Others lean on common local stereotypes and tropes of the city.

While Snowd4y was not well known outside of Toronto before the release of "Wah Gwan Delilah," the social media personality does have a solid base of fans, with nearly 40,000 followers on TikTok alone. This number is expected to keep growing, particularly if the Canadian humorist continues to collaborate with big name entertainers like Drake.

The Song Plays On Toronto's Caribbean Population

While most Americans likely aren't aware of Toronto's mixed cultural diaspora, the city does have a large portion of residents of Caribbean descent. This explains why Drake and Snowd4y approached their "Wah Gwan Delilah" track with such a heavy island-inspired accent. Jamaican patois is even used within the title of the song. "Wah gwan" is island shorthand for "what is going on." There are multiple bars across the song that lean on this gimmick, including Drake's strange admission that he is "so cheesed" at the notion of Delilah having been sexually active with other men in her past.

Kendrick Lamar even referenced this Toronto dialect in his Drake diss track "Euphoria" back in May. On "Euphoria" Kendrick raps "I be at New Ho King eatin' fried rice with a dip sauce and blammy, crodie/ Tell me you're cheesin', fam/ We can do this right now on the camera, crodie." These lyrics left many listeners baffled at first. Fans quickly determined from context clues that "cheesed" means confused, baffled, or angry, depending on its use.

This Is Not Snowd4y's First Song

While Snowd4y is known for his comedy skits, his release of "Wah Gwan Delilah" didn't come completely out of nowhere. Just a few weeks ago the Toronto native released the track "Banned From Toronto," which sees him humorously interpolating multiple flows and lyrics from Kendrick's "Euphoria." While his primary function is to craft jokes, the "Banned From Toronto" single is much more musically enjoyable than "Wah Gwan Delilah." Clearly, Snow has some genuine musical talent, though it's buried under a thick layer of sarcasm and post-ironic humor.

After creating "Banned From Toronto," many content creators have asked if Snowd4y would like to work with prominent Toronto artists. In one particularly prophetic interview, a podcast host asks Snow point-blank if he'd like to collab with Drake on a track like "Wah Gwan Delilah." Snowd4y played it cool, suggesting he would only do the collab if Drake comes with some heat. Still, it was obvious that the young comedian would be excited at the prospect of sharing the mic with Drake, leaving some to say that the interview manifested the collaboration.

Why Would Drake Release This Song Right Now?

While nobody is suggesting that Drake isn't allowed to have fun with a silly parody record, the release of "Wah Gwan Delilah" does have fans scratching their head in confusion. You might even say that Drake fans are cheesed themselves, regarding the whole ordeal. Releasing the track so shortly after being clowned by Kendrick Lamar on wax makes Drake look quite unserious. It also seemingly strengthens Kendrick's argument that the Toronto MC is simply an actor cosplaying in different cultures.