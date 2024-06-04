Drake Assists Comedian Snowd4y On The Ridiculous Yet Infectious "Wah Gwan Delilah"

Drake has fans flabbergasted with this one.

Drake had it rough following his beef with Kendrick Lamar. Overall, the feud let to numerous fans wondering whether or not Drake would ever be able to recover. Moreover, there was a sense that if he wanted to come back, he would need to drop a summer smash. Well, he recently came through with a feature on Sexyy Red's "U MY EVERYTHING," and based on the response, it was an abject failure. On Monday, there were rumblings that Drizzy would be back with another new feature. Those rumors turned out to be true, although no one could truly prepare for what was coming.

Below, you can find the song "Wah Gwan Delilah" by Toronto comedian Snowd4y. The song is a cover of the infamous song "Hey There Delilah," which was a classic pop staple of the mid to late 2000s. Throughout this cover, we get the Toronto version of the OG track, with references to the city's numerous boroughs, accents, and slang. Furthermore, Drake has a very in the middle of the song, where he hams up the Toronto-isms. It is all very humorous, and if you think Drizzy is being serious, we're not sure what to tell you?

What Is Drake Cooking?

Whether or not this is truly the move following a beef, remains to be seen. There are some fans who are outraged about this song. However, there are plenty of others who see the humor in it. Drake has been known as a troll in the past, and this is yet another example of that. As for Snowd4y, these are probably the best 24 hours of his life so far.

