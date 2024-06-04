Drake Assists Comedian Snowd4y On The Ridiculous Yet Infectious "Wah Gwan Delilah"

BYAlexander Cole290 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
wah-gwan-delilah-drakewah-gwan-delilah-drake
Drake has fans flabbergasted with this one.

Drake had it rough following his beef with Kendrick Lamar. Overall, the feud let to numerous fans wondering whether or not Drake would ever be able to recover. Moreover, there was a sense that if he wanted to come back, he would need to drop a summer smash. Well, he recently came through with a feature on Sexyy Red's "U MY EVERYTHING," and based on the response, it was an abject failure. On Monday, there were rumblings that Drizzy would be back with another new feature. Those rumors turned out to be true, although no one could truly prepare for what was coming.

Below, you can find the song "Wah Gwan Delilah" by Toronto comedian Snowd4y. The song is a cover of the infamous song "Hey There Delilah," which was a classic pop staple of the mid to late 2000s. Throughout this cover, we get the Toronto version of the OG track, with references to the city's numerous boroughs, accents, and slang. Furthermore, Drake has a very in the middle of the song, where he hams up the Toronto-isms. It is all very humorous, and if you think Drizzy is being serious, we're not sure what to tell you?

Read More: Common Reveals Drake's Dad Squashed Their Beef In Person

What Is Drake Cooking?

Whether or not this is truly the move following a beef, remains to be seen. There are some fans who are outraged about this song. However, there are plenty of others who see the humor in it. Drake has been known as a troll in the past, and this is yet another example of that. As for Snowd4y, these are probably the best 24 hours of his life so far.

Be sure to let us know what you think of this latest song cover, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that fans are taking this track way too seriously right now? Should everyone be this upset over a song that is clearly a joke? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Quotable Lyrics:

Wah gwan, Delilah? Know I'm late 'cause there's bare traffic
I just show my dog your 'Gram
He said he knows a man that slapped it, I'm so cheesed
Your "mademoiselle" nights are geeked, I'm bent lowkey

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Breaks One Of Drake's Spotify Records With A Drake Diss Track

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston RocketsSongsSnowd4y Was Manifesting A Drake Collaboration For The Viral Trolling Hit "Wah Gwan Delilah": Watch328
US-ENTERTAINMENT-HBO-TEVEVISION-EUPHORIASongsDrake Just Covered "Hey There Delilah" And The Internet Is Baffled11.1K
First Down Friday Hosted By Dwight FreeneySongsDrake's "Wah Gwan Delilah" & J. Cole's "Grippy" Features Have Fans Crowning Kendrick Lamar As The "Boogeyman"1232
The Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ersSongsDrake Seemingly Trolls Fans By Posting "Wah Gwan Delilah" With Laughing Emoji5.2K