Common Reveals Drake's Dad Squashed Their Beef In Person

During his recent "Drink Champs" appearance, Common revealed how he and Drake's run-in at the Grammys ended their feud.

Common was one of Drake's earliest big rap beefs, and it happened so long ago that many current OVO Stans probably don't know that much about it. Either way, things eventually cleared up and all seems relatively well between both rappers, at least from the Chicago MC's statements on the Toronto superstar. Moreover, the spitter and actor recently appeared on Drink Champs along with Pete Rock to talk about a whole slew of topics, including some more assessments of Drizzy's beef with Kendrick Lamar. He ended up revealing some more details about their encounter at the 2012 Grammy Awards that squashed their feud, something that Aubrey Graham's father apparently was instrumental in achieving.

"I eventually saw Drake face to face," Common began his recollection of that night. "It was at a point where I was like, ‘Wassup?’ And we had [some] little words. And then his father was there and was like, ‘Y’all need to squash this.’ And I was like, ‘Man, this an elder talking to me. This this man’s father. Let me chill out.’ And then Drake just was like, ‘I ain’t on this.’ So we just squashed it.

Common & Pete Rock's Full Drink Champs Episode

"I was like, ‘Listen, if we face to face, then alright, I’m done with it,'" Common continued. "'Even if it was some subliminal disses, I said what I had to say. Right now, we saying we squashing it. We good.' I felt like Drake was sending me a couple of shots, subliminals. I don’t know what motivated him to send me some shots. But I think what for sure had me, if I’m just being real, like, you know, we mess with one of the same girls.