Common Reveals Whether Drake & Kendrick Lamar’s Feud Went “Too Far,” Recalls His Own Drizzy Diss

It's no secret that the explosive rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar reached a new peak earlier this month when the artists took aim at each other's families on "Family Matters" and "Meet The Grahams." Things only got messier from there, as Kendrick went on to drop "Not Like Us," accusing Drake and his OVO Sound colleagues of being "certified pedophiles." While the feud had hip-hop fans everywhere tuned in, some felt as though things went a bit too far, though Common disagrees.

During a recent appearance on 7PM in Brooklyn, the Chicago-born MC weighed in on the viral battle, revealing his criteria for a solid diss and revealing whether or not he thinks it's even possible to take things too far. "In a battle, first of all, I think the criteria is that you've got to have lyrics... Saying something that's like, 'Man, I'm lighting this n***a up.' The lyricism is there. It's got to be lines that punch, they punch, like you've got to hit. And I like wordplay with that too."

Common Doesn't Believe Drake & Kendrick Crossed The Line

"But," Common continued. "If what you're saying is just clever and it's got punch, to me that's part of it." He went on to praise both Drake and Kendrick for the style they each brought to the battle, noting how that took things to "another level." As for how far is too far, Common says late or sick family members are off-limits to him. He notes that while he'd usually not go after family at all, he did so on his own Drake diss years back, "Stay Schemin'."

"For me, I wasn't like 'This is too far.' I just was like, 'Damn, this is a really incredible battle,'" he added. What do you think of Common claiming that Drake and Kendrick Lamar didn't go too far on their diss tracks? Do you agree with him or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

