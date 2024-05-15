Andre 3000, Common, Madlib, & More Revealed For 2024 Black Radio Experience Festival Lineup

Andre 3000, Common, and more artists will be performing at the 2024 Black Radio Experience Festival. Robert Glasper, who curated the lineup, made the announcement on Instagram, on Tuesday. The three-day event will be taking place in Napa, California from August 30-September 1. It will be presented by the Blue Note Jazz Festival.

In the announcement, Glasper wrote: "IT’S TIME!!! The 2024 Black Radio Experience lineup is HERE!!! Get ready for an EPIC Labor Day weekend at the beautiful @meritageresort , featuring headliners John Legend @johnlegend , Jill Scott @missjillscott , André 3000 @andre3000 , and hosted by the ONE and ONLY Sway Calloway @realsway! TRUST ME, YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS THIS!!!" He concluded by revealing that 3-day passes will be going on sale on Thursday.

Andre 3000 Performs At Blue Note Jazz Club

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 02: André 3000 performs at Blue Note Jazz Club on February 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images for ABA)

Common will be joined on stage by Pete Rock, with whom he's working on a new collaborative album. Speaking during a MusiCares panel in Santa Monica in April, Common hyped up the release by claiming it's shaping up to be among his top five albums. "Y’all gon’ think I’m just talking," he said at the time. "But [I want to pick] this new Pete Rock joint. I’ma see y’all when I come back, whenever I’m back, and y’all can tell me if I’m bullsh*ttin’ or not." He added: "It’s in my top. I’ve had a couple people coming in saying, 'Yo, this is one of your best albums.' So I’m excited about it."

Robert Glasper Announces Black Radio Experience Festival Lineup

Check out Robert Glasper's announcement regarding the festival above. Be on the lookout for further updates on the 2024 Black Radio Experience Festival on HotNewHipHop.

