In this post-pandemic world, we are now seeing more festivals than ever before, especially those helmed by artists themselves. Both longtime staples triumphantly returned and brand new events launched to impressive outcomes. In this exciting emergence and reactivation of the live music scene, plenty of musicians have started their festivals, especially rappers who've curated their own events. Many rappers' festivals see them as headliners, giving back to their hometowns and recruiting special guests for a joyful weekend of live music. From Live Nation-sponsored festivals in the United States to major events abroad, hip-hop artists with their musical events are becoming increasingly more common. Today, we are taking a look at seven rappers with their own music festivals. Take a look at the list below.

J. Cole

J. Cole has been organizing Dreamville Fest in his home state of North Carolina since 2018. Despite the cancellation of its inaugural show due to inclement weather, it has become a staple in the world of hip-hop festivals. The annual two-day event takes place in Raleigh during either the first or second weekend in April. The lineups are consistently stacked and always make sure to showcase the Dreamville roster. The label’s artists such as Bas, Cozz, Omen, Ari Lennox, Lute, J.I.D., and EARTHGANG typically perform during the day while J. Cole headlines. Besides Cole, previous performers include Usher, Burna Boy, SZA, Lil Wayne, and Wizkid. Last year, J. Cole and Drake performed a co-headlining set. Dreamville Fest 2024 takes place April 6-7. Performers include SZA, Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, ScHoolboy Q, and of course, J. Cole and the Dreamville roster.

JAY-Z

JAY-Z first launched Made In America in 2012. The two-day festival has always taken place at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia over Labor Day Weekend. There also was once a Los Angeles edition in 2014 that ran concurrently with its East Coast counterpart. While JAY-Z has headlined the festival multiple times, Made In America has hosted other notable performers. Pearl Jam, Beyoncé, Kanye West, The Weeknd, and Rihanna have all headlined the main stage, just to name a few. While Made In America continues to bring big names and famous rappers to Philadelphia, the festival’s 2023 edition was canceled last year. Their statement cited “severe circumstances outside of production control.” SZA and Lizzo were set to headline. Made In America is set to return this year.

Lil Wayne

Since 2015, Lil Wayne has brought his annual Lil Weezyana Fest to his hometown of New Orleans. The rap legend always takes top billing on the one-day festival’s lineup. It typically takes place in August, though it was once postponed to October. At Lil Weezyana Fest, Wayne is joined by additional hip-hop performers, as well as surprise guests. Last year, Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray, Babyface Ray, and Rob 49 performed. Drake appeared as a special guest during Wayne’s set at the festival’s 2022 edition. While Lil Weezyana Fest did not take place last year, fans can hope for the rapper’s annual festival to return in 2024.

The Roots

Out of the many music festivals owned by rappers, few have been around as long as the Roots Picnic. Organized by Questlove, Black Thought, and the other members of The Roots, the annual Philadelphia festival has been around since 2008. Since its inception 16 years ago, the festival has grown immensely, expanding into two days and moving to a larger venue. The Roots Picnic now takes place at The Mann at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia during the first weekend of June.

The festival’s lineups often reach beyond hip-hop, including R&B, jazz, go-go, reggae, and more. They even have a podcast stage. At the festival, Black Thought orchestrates his "live mixtape" with special guests, rapping over their catalog. This year, he will perform alongside Method Man and Redman. The Roots Picnic’s 2024 lineup will include performances from Jill Scott, Lil Wayne and The Roots, Nas, Victoria Monét, and more.

One of the biggest rapper-owned music festivals is Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. The event originally started in 2012 as a one-day festival, featuring performances primarily from the members of Odd Future. It has since grown exponentially in size and attendance, expanding into a two-day festival in 2016. In addition to its incredibly stacked lineups, Camp Flog Gnaw features carnival games and rides, including its signature Ferris Wheel. While it has moved locations over time, the festival takes place in Los Angeles in the fall. Tyler curates its eclectic lineup, and usually headlines one day. Last year, Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem performed as The Hillbillies, as did Kali Uchis, Clipse, SZA, and Earl Sweatshirt. While no lineup has been announced for 2024, fans can expect an all-star lineup at the next Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.

Early into his career, Stormzy started his very own #Merky Festival. The rapper’s one-day festival is usually held in early July at Ibiza Rocks. #Merky Festival offers fans a summertime experience in Ibiza for UK rap fans. Its lineup consists of British hip-hop, grime, and afro-swing artists. Unlike most festivals, #Merky is a pool party, with many sets being performed poolside. In addition to #Merky Festival, Stormzy recently partnered with the British festival All Points East to put on This Is What We Mean Day. The rapper’s one-day festival took place last year in his hometown of London and is named after his latest album, This Is What I Mean. Kehlani, Sampha, Knucks, and more performed while Stormzy headlined.

Skepta

Skepta is one of the latest rappers to launch his very own music festival. The inaugural Big Smoke Festival will take place Saturday, July 6 at Crystal Palace Park in London, where the grime legend will headline. The Streets, Mahalia, and JME will perform on one stage, which features a grime set with Frisco, Flowdan, and more. Additionally, performances at the Big Smoke Festival will happen at the Más Tiempo Stage, named after Skepta and Jammer’s new house music project and record label. The two will DJ individual sets, as will other dance music acts. There is a special guest on the Big Smoke Festival lineup that has yet to be announced. Skepta’s first annual music festival is one of many rapper-curated events to look forward to in 2024.

