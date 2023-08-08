Made In America Festival Canceled Less Than A Month Before It’s Scheduled Date

Philadelphia’s “Made In America” festival has announced that the 2023 rendition is officially canceled. The festival was set to take place on September 2nd and 3rd and planning was well underway for the festival. Artists like Ice Spice, Miguel, and Metro Boomin were scheduled to perform at the festival. Mase and Cam’Ron were also scheduled to do a special performance in honor of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. The festival was set to be headlined by SZA and Lizzo who are notoriously good friends and seemed excited for the opportunity to perform on social media.

According to Pitchfork, the festival also released a statement confirming the cancelation. “Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made In America festival will no longer be taking place. This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation.” While they don’t give any more explanation as to what caused the cancelation, they clearly plan on returning in the future. Their statement continues, “Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience. We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024.”

“Severe Circumstances” Shuts Down Made In America

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 03: A view of the festival entrance during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Roc Nation )

The cancelation comes amid a series of issues for one of the festival’s headliners. Pop music fans were shocked by the news that Lizzo was being sued by former dancers for creating a hostile work environment. The lawsuit also included another of her collaborators who is accused of sexual misconduct.

The singer’s response to the allegations received even more backlash from the victims and her followers. Additionally, she hasn’t yet commented on the cancelation of Made In America Festival. What do you think of Made In America being forced to cancel its 2023 festival? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Debuts Crazy Mohawk & More Photos From Made In America 2022

[Via]