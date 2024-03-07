Dreamville Festival 2024 Lineup: J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, SZA, Chris Brown & More

The Raleigh, North Carolina extravaganza will take place on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7. Who are you most excited to see?

The wait is finally over: we now have the official lineup and headliners for the Dreamville Festival this year in Raleigh, North Caroline. Moreover, tickets are still available here, and it will take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7 at the Dorothea Dix Park six years after its original inception. The festival's headliners are none other than J. Cole himself, Nicki Minaj, SZA, and Chris Brown. Other performers are the following: JID, ScHoolboy Q, Lil Yachty, Sexyy Red, Jeremih, EARTHGANG, Teezo Touchdown, Amaarae, Lute, Luh Tyler, Domani, Rema, Jeezy, Monica, Rae Sremmurd, Key Glock, Bas, Muni Long, Cozz, Omen, TiaCorine, and Chase Shakur.

Furthermore, this is shaping up to be a pretty stacked year when it comes to artist-led music festivals. For example, Jack Harlow recently announced his inaugural Gazebo Music Festival in Louisville Kentucky on Memorial Day weekend (May 25 and 26) this year. The lineup actually has some crossover with the Dreamville Festival, as expected for festival seasons, with SZA and Amaarae also hitting the stage at Gazebo. But the most exciting part about this lineup is the names that you might not catch anywhere else, such as what is presumably ScHoolboy Q's first performance after dropping his new album BLUE LIPS.

Dreamville Festival 2024: See Lineup

Meanwhile, we already knew that Nicki Minaj was headlining, but her comments on the London festival Wireless might suggest her excitement for Dreamville. "Instead of doing another arena show in London after we sold out in the first week, I opted to do Wireless Festival," she said of her U.K. travels. "This year's show will be a billion times more special, creative, beautiful, cohesive, ugh! I'm so excited. I'd like to tell you guys thank you in advance. Last year was so meaningful but won't compare. Just wait & see."

As such, maybe this will be her big chance to show out for Raleigh during her Pink Friday 2 world tour. Who would you be the most excited to see on this lineup, and are you copping tickets for the record label's special event? Whatever the case, drop your thoughts in the comments section down below. Also, check back in with HNHH for the latest on these artists, Dreamville, and more music festivals.

