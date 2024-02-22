J. Cole Posts Tour Vlog After Dropping New Song On Instagram

J. Cole is back and possibly better than ever, because his new recently teased song as part of the Might Delete Later series is building up to his next album The Fall Off in a big way. Moreover, he just uploaded a near-ten-minute vlog to commemorate this, marked as the first volume in this MDL series. The Dreamville MC includes the black-and-white snippet of the aforementioned unreleased cut, plus some other hints and snippets throughout. The footage centers around a lot of studio time with his peers and collaborators, some moments from his Big As The What? tour with Drake, and some general behind-the-scenes shenanigans and curious details.

Of course, fans of the North Carolina legend are as ecstatic as they've ever been for his next move. It seems like it's been a long time since he delivered with new material, and looking at his last studio album (2021's The Off-Season), this definitely suggests that. But add onto that two phenomenal years when it comes to feature appearances in 2022 and 2023, and J. Cole is still on top of the world. Not only that, but with more unorthodox collaborations and a refined perspective on the game, people still look forward to his hungry pen like we're back in 2013 again.

J. Cole's Might Delete Later Vlog: Watch

Not only that, but the cheekier moments on this Might Delete Later vlog also point to the "Immortal" lyricist's sense of humor. In fact, many fans wondered how this would manifest amid rumors of a team-up with Metro Boomin for future material. The producer's old tweets about J. Cole are less than flattering, and some social media users joked about how awkward or apologetic that conversation might be. But they've both grown so much as artists and as people that it's honestly impossible to theorize.

Meanwhile, as the 39-year-old and Drake continue to have a ball on the road, we can probably expect many more vlogs like these in the future. What did you think about this peek behind the curtain? However you may feel about this and the rollout as a whole, drop your thoughts in the comments down below. Also, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and more updates on J. Cole.

