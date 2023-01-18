A “Mt. Rushmore” of rappers from Chicago is going viral on Twitter for leaving off several legendary artists. Raphousetv2 shared the selections, including G Herbo, King Von, Chief Keef, and Lil Durk.

Among the most noteworthy names to be left off the list were Kanye West, Common, Lupe Fiasco, and many more.

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 30: Vanguard Award winner Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

“You would need to do an older / newer generation Mt. Rushmore. Because no Ye, Common, Twista & Lupe is nuts,” Fakeshoredrive‘s Andrew Barber wrote in response. “Also people gotta stop acting like Chance doesn’t belong on this.”

Many echoed Barber’s sentiments, further arguing that the list is biased toward newer artists. Others suggested differing young artists such as the late Juice WRLD.

As for Kanye West’s lack of placement, some attributed it to his recent erratic behavior. He’s been coming under fire for constant antisemitic remarks and much more.

“I don’t care if Kanye says he wants to own slaves, we’re not gonna just dismiss his entire body of work,” one fan argued. “Side note: does G-Herbo even have a hit song???”

Despite controversies, Kanye is one of the most commercially successful artists in history. He’s won 22 Grammy Awards and had 75 nominations, tying Jay-Z for the most for any rapper ever.

Another user wrote: “Kanye, Juice WRLD, Lupe, Chance? Not saying that’s my 4 but I’m say these 4 did more for music itself being from Chicago than 3 people on this list has even done for Chicago music in general.”

Check out Raphousetv2’s “Mt. Rushmore” below as well as some of the responses.

you would need to do an older / newer generation Mt. Rushmore. Because no Ye, Common, Twista & Lupe is nuts.



Also people gotta stop acting like Chance doesn't belong on this — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) January 17, 2023

I don’t care if Kanye says he wants to own slaves, we’re not gonna just dismiss his entire body of work. Side note: does G-Herbo even have a hit song??? — Dom (@Underrated_Dom) January 17, 2023

Kanye, Juice WRLD, Lupe, Chance? Not saying that’s my 4 but I’m say these 4 did more for music itself being from Chicago than 3 people on this list has even done for Chicago music in general. — Kidday Hyuga ♉️ (@KiddayFX) January 17, 2023

If we talking newer, I think it's good. You could definitely throw Juice Wrld up there, but all time? It's missing kanye, Lupe, & Twista. — jaywzrd (@jaywzrd) January 17, 2023

What is Chief Keef doing there 😂😂😂😂 — JP🌍🎮👨‍💻⛹🏾 (@KitKellz) January 17, 2023

