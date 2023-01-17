Cardi B Didn’t Submit “WAP” To Grammys Because Of The Internet
Cardi says she was “afraid of winning” because of the ongoing internet harassment.
There has been much said about Cardi B in recent days as Jason Lee teases his interview with the rapper. Hollywood Unlocked‘s founder is ushering in his new project, The Jason Lee Show, courtesy of Revolt. He is known for his in-depth interviews with some of the industry’s most notable stars—like his widely publicized sit down with Kanye West.
Lee and Cardi are friends, making this conversation highly anticipated as it’s expected the rapper will speak candidly about topics she doesn’t normally address. In a clip, the discussion shifted toward her megahit “WAP” and why she opted not to submit the track to the Grammys.
Read More: Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Tease New Collab On 1-Year Anniversary Of “WAP”
“This is what I was mad about, ’cause this shoulda got a Grammy,” Lee said. “I’m probably gonna get a call about this later because this is what I tell her on the phone. I tell you this on the phone.”
“You know what,” Cardi began. “This is something where it’s like, I need to stop letting the internet control my life. ‘Cause I didn’t want to submit ‘WAP’ because I was afraid that if I win or if I—you know what’s so crazy? The internet got me even afraid of winning. That is insane.
Read More: Cardi B Says “WAP” Music Video Cost $1 Million
Lee replied when Cardi first told him of her reasoning, he “wanted to jump through the phone.”
In a November 2020 interview with Teen Vogue, Cardi said she didn’t submit the chart-topping track to the Grammys because she was waiting until her next album was released.
Check out the audio clip of Jason Lee and Cardi B below.
[via]