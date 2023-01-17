There has been much said about Cardi B in recent days as Jason Lee teases his interview with the rapper. Hollywood Unlocked‘s founder is ushering in his new project, The Jason Lee Show, courtesy of Revolt. He is known for his in-depth interviews with some of the industry’s most notable stars—like his widely publicized sit down with Kanye West.

Lee and Cardi are friends, making this conversation highly anticipated as it’s expected the rapper will speak candidly about topics she doesn’t normally address. In a clip, the discussion shifted toward her megahit “WAP” and why she opted not to submit the track to the Grammys.

“This is what I was mad about, ’cause this shoulda got a Grammy,” Lee said. “I’m probably gonna get a call about this later because this is what I tell her on the phone. I tell you this on the phone.”

“You know what,” Cardi began. “This is something where it’s like, I need to stop letting the internet control my life. ‘Cause I didn’t want to submit ‘WAP’ because I was afraid that if I win or if I—you know what’s so crazy? The internet got me even afraid of winning. That is insane.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 08: (Editorial Use Only) Cardi B performs on the main stage during Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Lee replied when Cardi first told him of her reasoning, he “wanted to jump through the phone.”

In a November 2020 interview with Teen Vogue, Cardi said she didn’t submit the chart-topping track to the Grammys because she was waiting until her next album was released.

Check out the audio clip of Jason Lee and Cardi B below.

[via]