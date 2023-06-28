Cardi B recently hopped on social media to remind her followers of the tremendous amount of backlash she received for her 2020 track, “WAP.” The song, which features Megan Thee Stallion, was met by an outpouring of hate from various conservative figureheads upon it’s release. Cardi B was also slammed for her and Megan’s performance of the song at the 2021 Grammy Awards. She referenced the cultural moment on Twitter today.

“Y’all remember when the FCC almost sued me cuz I performed WAP at the Grammys?” Cardi asked her followers. She continued, “What about when all the republicans literally harassed me over it? On the news everyday… Y’all remember? Oooohhh cuz I do.” Fans in the comments section responded to Cardi’s Tweet with screenshots and clips of some of the hate she’s referring to. One clip shows Fox News anchors calling the song “filthy and vile,” dumbfounded by the explicit song’s message.

Cardi B Reflects On “WAP” Backlash

Y’all remember when the FCC almost sued me cuz I performed WAP at the Grammys? What about when all the republicans literally harassed me over it? On the news everyday… Y’all remember? Oooohhh cuz I do — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 28, 2023

The track was controversial upon it’s release due to it’s striking depiction of female sexuality. The song’s suggestive accompanying music video also sparked some debate, having amassed a whopping 504 million views on YouTube. Earlier this year, Cardi also discussed the song’s backlash on The Jason Lee Show. She revealed that she didn’t even submit the song to the Grammys out of fear of the backlash she’d face if the song won.

“This is what I was mad about, ’cause this shoulda got a Grammy,” the host said, “I’m probably gonna get a call about this later because this is what I tell her on the phone. I tell you this on the phone.” “You know what,” Cardi responded, “This is something where it’s like, I need to stop letting the internet control my life. ‘Cause I didn’t want to submit ‘WAP’ because I was afraid that if I win or if I—you know what’s so crazy? The internet got me even afraid of winning. That is insane.”

