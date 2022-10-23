Arguments between women in the music industry have been insanely common recently. Between Nicki Minaj taking jabs at Latto and Cardi B feuding with JT and Akbar V, social media users have difficulty keeping up with who gets along and who doesn’t.

Nonetheless, the beef continues.

Earlier, it was reported that songstress Madonna called out different women in the industry for their provocative personas. The Queen of Pop referred to her book “S.E.X” to explain how she influenced women in the industry to take pride in their sexuality.

“In addition to photos of me naked, there were photos of… me kissing everyone,” she wrote. To conclude her rant, she mentioned a few people in particular. “Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked a** and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball… You’re welcome b*tches [clown emoji].”

madonna gently setting the record straight for the kids who think she just makes silly tiktoks pic.twitter.com/dzu3lsYf5z — matt (@mattxiv) October 22, 2022

Kim and Miley have kept quiet on the statement, but Cardi wasted no time voicing her opinion. She quickly took to Twitter to address the comments publicly.

The mother of two shared an excerpt from an interview in which she called Madonna her idol. To accompany the picture, she wrote, “I literally [paid] this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her… she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth.”

I literally payed this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her …she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth ..These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself https://t.co/WWCGsirLXw pic.twitter.com/Ny1828TmgS — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 23, 2022

After getting heat from fans who complained about her throwing a temper tantrum, she added, “SAY WAT YOU WANT TO SAY BUT DONT INSULT ME THE FUCK …nobody gonna lil girl me (specially a white woman).”

EXACTLY SAY WAT YOU WANT TO SAY BUT DONT INSULT ME THE FUCK …nobody gonna lil girl me (specially a white woman) https://t.co/Q7hYosLJmW — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 23, 2022

Check out her other tweets below.

Y’all are ridiculous…I don’t give a fuck who it is nobody is going to disrespect me specially unprovoked are you dumb ? https://t.co/yc2vY5PKr5 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 23, 2022

I know exactly what she said and I understand but it’s about THE TONE …Calling me bitches and putting clown emojis ? The fuck! https://t.co/Q3GjYkAuDc — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 23, 2022

EXACTLY AND IM NOT DELETING SHIT …IF IT WAS THEY FAVORITE ARTIST THEY WOULD BE CRYING…but since she mentioned the most hated women on the internet is “ yes take it” SUCK MY DICK I SAID WHAT I SAID!! https://t.co/FXWsFOU8jT — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 23, 2022