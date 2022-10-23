Cardi B Responds To Madonna Mentioning Her Online
Cardi says she would never let a white woman “lil girl” her.
Arguments between women in the music industry have been insanely common recently. Between Nicki Minaj taking jabs at Latto and Cardi B feuding with JT and Akbar V, social media users have difficulty keeping up with who gets along and who doesn’t.
Nonetheless, the beef continues.
Earlier, it was reported that songstress Madonna called out different women in the industry for their provocative personas. The Queen of Pop referred to her book “S.E.X” to explain how she influenced women in the industry to take pride in their sexuality.
“In addition to photos of me naked, there were photos of… me kissing everyone,” she wrote. To conclude her rant, she mentioned a few people in particular. “Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked a** and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball… You’re welcome b*tches [clown emoji].”
Kim and Miley have kept quiet on the statement, but Cardi wasted no time voicing her opinion. She quickly took to Twitter to address the comments publicly.
The mother of two shared an excerpt from an interview in which she called Madonna her idol. To accompany the picture, she wrote, “I literally [paid] this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her… she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth.”
After getting heat from fans who complained about her throwing a temper tantrum, she added, “SAY WAT YOU WANT TO SAY BUT DONT INSULT ME THE FUCK …nobody gonna lil girl me (specially a white woman).”
Check out her other tweets below.