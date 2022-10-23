Well, that was quick. Just hours ago, news broke of a potential beef between rap superstar Cardi B and pop superstar Madonna after the latter name-dropped Cardi in an Instagram story post. The “Hot S**t” rapper was quick to respond this morning with jabs of her own, but the two have made amends on social media after conversing over the phone.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Madonna speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

The 64-year-old pop icon had posted an Instagram story about her indelible influence as a female performer, particularly her book “S.E.X.,” which she said featured photos of same-sex kissing and an all-around embrace of confidence and sexuality. While many responded narrow-mindedly to her provocateur persona, calling her a witch and some other choice words, the Queen of Pop said she was a trailblazer.

“Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked a** and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball… You’re welcome b***hes,” ending the post with a clown face emoji.

madonna gently setting the record straight for the kids who think she just makes silly tiktoks pic.twitter.com/dzu3lsYf5z — matt (@mattxiv) October 22, 2022

As someone who had called Madonna her idol in interviews, it’s understandable that Cardi felt sidelined by Madonna’s comments. She tweeted, “I literally payed this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her… she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth.”

“SAY WAT YOU WANT TO SAY BUT DONT INSULT ME THE F**K,” she continued in since-deleted tweets. “Nobody gonna lil girl me (specially a white woman).”

However, within hours, they cooled things down. Both stars got on the phone with social media icon Jason Lee and hashed things out, taking to Twitter to confirm the good news. Cardi B tweeted, “I talked to Madonna… It was beautiful… Have a great day and drive safely yallll,” and Madonna tweeted, “I love you @iamcardib!! Always have and always will.”

I talked to Madonna …It was beautiful 🥲….Have a great day and drive safely yallll😘 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 23, 2022

Thanks Jason❤️ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 23, 2022

Cardi also thanked Jason for the opportunity. It’s been a weekend of big wins for the “WAP” star, with a squashed beef and victorious lawsuit under her belt. Moral of the story, folks: if you got beef, try giving that target a call. You never know!