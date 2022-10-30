Madonna continues to prove that age is only just a number, pumping her controversial Instagram feed full of salacious content on an almost daily basis.

Earlier this weekend, the “Material Girl” proved that her confidence truly knows no bounds as she shared some topless photos to her Story (lollipop and money emojis covering her nipples, of course) that find her posing with her hands above her head, wearing just a waist-cinching corset and tights on her lower half.

Singer Madonna performs during her ‘Rebel Heart’ tour at the Forum on October 27, 2015 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

As Page Six notes, these sexy snaps come as she celebrates the 30th anniversary of her boundary-pushing Sex coffee table book, which is filled with soft-core pornographic photos of Madonna, many of which heavily use S&M imagery.

The photo book landed at the same time as the pop star’s October 1992 album, Erotica, which contains hits like “Deeper and Deeper,” “Rain,” and “Fever.”

Aside from the topless shot that’s got the world talking, Madonna also shared a close-up photo of her sporting a black corset and fishnet nights, aptly placing a candy emoji over her crotch area.

Madonna in new Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/iVMXzyuebF — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) October 29, 2022

Earlier last week, the “Like A Virgin” hitmaker made waves with yet another bold fashion choice – a necklace made out of vibrators from “pleasure jewelry” company Crave, and she confused more than one of her followers after revealing via social media that she’s “not circumcised.”

Aside from that, Madonna has also been in the news for nearly beefing with Cardi B after making comments about how today’s celebrities are able to express their sexuality far more freely than she was at the height of her career.

“Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball,” the Michigan native ranted. “You’re welcome bitches [clown emoji].”

Read how Madonna and Cardi B worked through their misunderstanding here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

