Nicki Minaj’s Twitter beef with Latto sparked several social media conversations about ageism, bullying and the use of the term “Karen.” After the “Big Energy” rapper asked Minaj not to bring up her name to prove a point, the “Super Freaky Girl” star clapped back, “This Karen has probably mentioned my name in over 100 interviews. But today, scratch off decides to be silent; rather than speak up for the black woman she called her biggest inspiration.”

While many assumed that Nicki was referring to Latto’s biracial heritage when spewing the offensive term, the 39-year old star took to Instagram Live on Tuesday to clarify her use of the word.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images & Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

“Being a Karen is more about being manipulative and being passive aggressive,” Nicki began. She went on to give a scenario about a white woman accusing a Black man of something he did not do.

“This is a great example if you think about it. [A person] knows that when that white police officer comes, he gone arrest that Back man because there’s already a stereotype of the Black man. So, she can easily pretend to be innocent and sweet in front of the cop because she knows that cop don’t like that Black man either.“

While Grammy nominated she was not speaking about any specific person,” in her live, she added, “If you knew you were lying on me, right, and then got me attacked while you played innocent, then that’s what a ‘Karen’ means. Goodness gracious. Papa Bear’s two years old and he can understand that.”

Nicki’s comments comes less than a week after her heated Twitter exchange with Latto, which erupted after the Barb expressed her frustrations with the Grammys. “If SFG (Super Freaky Girl) has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll.”

Check out Nicki’s full live below.