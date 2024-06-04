DJ Akademiks Goes Through Kendrick Lamar's Old Freestyles And Jokingly Calls Him A "Tryhard"

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Kendrick Lamar attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Akademiks eventually gave Kendrick his props.

DJ Akademiks has been firmly on Drake's side throughout his feud with Kendrick Lamar. Overall, Akademiks has admitted to the fact that as it stands right now, Kendrick is in the lead. However, at every single turn, Akademiks has defended Drizzy with his whole heart. Ak has always been upfront about his love for Drake. Not to mention, he has noted in the past that the Canadian megastar messages him frequently and will even give him some inside information on occasion.

During Ak's recent live streams, he has continued to speak on the situation involving Drake and Kendrick. Although in his most recent broadcast, he decided to comb through Kendrick's old freestyles. In the clip below, you can see Akademiks take his audience through some of Kendrick's most iconic moments, whether they be on Funk Flex or Big Boy. During these freestyles, Akademiks could be seen mocking Kendrick and calling him a "tryhard."

DJ Akademiks Is Not A Fan Of Kendrick... At All

Eventually, Akademiks made it known that he was simply being a troll. In fact, he acknowledged that Lamar raps on a whole different level and that his ability to rap on the fly is truly special. Many artists bring pre-written verses to radio stations so that the "freestyles" don't sound bad. However, this is antithetical to the spirit of freestyling. For Ak, what Kendrick is able to do is a clear indication of his talent. That said, Ak has always made it clear that he is a troll, so no one should be surprised by the first half of this clip.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that DJ Akademiks has been doing too much for Drake as of late? Do you think that Kendrick won the battle and if so, is there anything Drake can do to catch up? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

